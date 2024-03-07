The final trailer for Netflix’s “3 Body Problem” teases an eerie arrival that will change everything. The teaser for the new sci-fi drama from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and “True Blood” writer Alexander Woo follows as characters in the past and present grapple with an unthinkable threat.

“I have to tell you something … something insane. But true … about all of us. It started a long time ago,” Jin Cheng (Jess Hong) says in the clip.

The trailer shows glimpses of their 1960s-70s storyline, along with present-day threats and fantastical imagery.

“They are coming,” Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) warns.

“Who are they?” Chao asks. Detective Da Shi responds, “That’s the question, right?”

The show, adapted from the Liu Cixin’s trilogy of the same name, follows a woman in 1960s China who is called upon by the military for her extensive scientific knowledge. She makes a fateful decision that reverberates through space and time to the current day. When the laws of nature are defeated, a group of scientists collaborate with a detective to pull apart the impact of this significant threat on humanity.

The series stars Jovan Adepo (“Babylon”), John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”), Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González (“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” and “Ambulance”), Jess Hong (“Inked”), Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka (“Arrow”), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (“Inventing Anna” and “Succession”), Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange” and “Avengers: Infinity War”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown” and “ The Game of Thrones”).

Benioff, Weiss and Woo are cocreators, executive producers and writers of the series. Bernadette Caulfield (“Game of Thrones,” “The X-Files”) is executive producer along with Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street.

Lin Qi, the late former chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, also EP with Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma. Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner additionally executive produce with Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak.

Derek Tsang and Andrew Stanton will direct and co-executive produce. Additional directors include Jeremy Podeswa and Minkie Spiro.

“3 Body Problem” premieres March 21 on Netflix.