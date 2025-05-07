3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Cancels Summer Tour

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold revealed Wednesday a Stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis, saying the disease had metastasized to his lungs and that the band is canceling its summer tour.

Sharing the news by video via 3 Doors Down’s official social media accounts, the 46-year-old rocker said that he had faith in God and “no fear” for the journey ahead.

“I really sincerely am not scared of it at all,” he said, adding that he thinks it’s time to listen to his song “Not My Time” from their 2008 self-titled studio album.

Watch the video announcement and read its transcription below:

“Hey everybody, it’s Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you’re having a great day today. Got some not so good news for you today. So I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago, and then I went to the hospital and got checked out and actually got the diagnosis that I had a renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. It’s Stage 4, and that’s not real good. But, you know what? We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear, I really sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that. And I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get, and I think it’s time for me to maybe go listen to ‘Not My Time’ a little bit, right? Thank you guys so much. God loves you, we love you. See ya.”

Arnold’s diagnosis is not the first time he and his 3 Doors Down bandmates have weathered a storm publicly. Guitarist and founding member of the band Matt Roberts died by accidental overdose in a Wisconsin hotel room in 2016, four years after parting with the band due to ongoing health concerns.

The band, who over three decades have sold over 20 million albums and topped the rock charts earlier in their career with songs like “Kryptonite” and “Here Without You,” also gained nationwide media attention – and left-wing ire – for being one of the few musical acts to sign on for President Donald Trump’s first inauguration in January 2017.

Their manager Angus Vail defended the decision to support Trump at the time in an interview with Vice, saying that there is “no such thing as bad publicity”: “The more liberals that get all hot under their collar about it, the more we’re appreciated by a whole bunch of conservatives.”