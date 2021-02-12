3 Years After #MeToo, Hollywood Grapples With a New Crop of Accusations

by and | February 12, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“This can serve as proof that the #MeToo movement has really shifted our culture for the better,” one activist says

More than three years after the #MeToo movement arose in Hollywood, a new crop of accusations has been leveled against prominent celebrities for sexual abuse or harassment, some of them — including 34-year-old actors Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf — on the younger end of those previously accused of misconduct.

This time, the consequences have been relatively swift, sometimes after a single accuser or even an anonymous one has come to light.

Become a member to read more.
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

wandavision age of ultron joke

This Week’s ‘WandaVision’ Had a Pretty Mean Joke About ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’
Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku Supports Charisma Carpenter After Joss Whedon Accusations: ‘Thank You’
wonder woman 1984 first shot of diana prince in costume patty jenkins kristen wiig barbara minerva

HBO Max’s Big Bet On Blockbuster Releases Pays Off Early

‘For Life’ Settles for New Ratings Low as ABC and CBS Tie Univision in Primetime

How CBS Continues to Bet Big on Horror With ‘Clarice’
The Suicide Squad John Cena Peacemaker

How DC Comics Will Coordinate Storylines Across Films and TV Like Marvel Studios
Joss Whedon The Nevers

HBO Received ‘No Complaints’ About Joss Whedon Before He Exited ‘The Nevers,’ Casey Bloys Says
February Oscar Contenders Judas and the Black Messiah Minari Nomadland The United States vs. Billie Holiday The Father

Can Late-Arriving Oscar Contenders Still Break Through – With Voters and Audiences?
Sarah Michelle Gellar

‘Buffy’ Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She Stands ‘With All Survivors of Abuse’ After Charisma Carpenter’s Accusations Against Joss Whedon
charisma carpenter joss whedon

Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon of ‘Hostile and Toxic’ Behavior on ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’ Sets
This is Us - Season 5

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Return Tops Tuesday in Key Demo, but ‘Zoey’s’ and ‘Nurses’ Drag NBC Down