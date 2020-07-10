’30 Rock’ Reunion: Liz Lemon Shames Maskless New Yorker in First Teaser for NBC Special (Video)

Liz Lemon has no patience for maskless men.

NBC shared the first teaser for the upcoming “30 Rock” reunion episode set to air on the broadcast network and sister streaming platform Peacock next week, featuring a masked Tina Fey shouting at a man on the sidewalk for not wearing a mask during the pandemic.

Announced last month, the hour-long special will see main cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer reprise their roles to tout NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 programming.

The special, which comes as part of NBCUniversal’s upfront event, will feature guest appearances from talent from across the company’s portfolio to highlight programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, etc., including sports, entertainment and news.

The commercial-free broadcast will air Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c and will be rebroadcast across the company’s cable networks and made available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Peacock — NBC Universal’s entry into the crowded streaming service market, will debut on Wednesday, July 15.

The special is produced by Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships. Oz Rodriguez directs.

