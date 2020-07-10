’30 Rock’ Reunion: Liz Lemon Shames Maskless New Yorker in First Teaser for NBC Special (Video)

“Another successful interaction with a man,” Tina Fey’s character declares

| July 10, 2020 @ 12:28 PM Last Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 12:32 PM

Liz Lemon has no patience for maskless men.

NBC shared the first teaser for the upcoming “30 Rock” reunion episode set to air on the broadcast network and sister streaming platform Peacock next week, featuring a masked Tina Fey shouting at a man on the sidewalk for not wearing a mask during the pandemic.

Announced last month, the hour-long special will see main cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer reprise their roles to tout NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 programming.

Also Read: NBC Sets Televised '30 Rock' Reunion Special as Part of Upfront Event

The special, which comes as part of NBCUniversal’s upfront event, will feature guest appearances from talent from across the company’s portfolio to highlight programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, etc., including sports, entertainment and news.

The commercial-free broadcast will air Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c and will be rebroadcast across the company’s cable networks and made available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Peacock — NBC Universal’s entry into the crowded streaming service market, will debut on Wednesday, July 15.

The special is produced by Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships. Oz Rodriguez directs.

Watch the teaser above.

'30 Rock,' 'Scrubs' and Other TV Shows and Movies Pulled Over Blackface and Racial Insensitivity (Photos)

  • blacklivesmatter pulled shows gone with the wind always sunny live pd
  • cops Paramount Network
  • Gone With the Wind WarnerMedia
  • live pd A&E
  • Chris Lilley Smouse Angry Boys Australian Broadcast Company
  • little britain bbc BBC
  • fawlty towers BBC
  • David Cross Bob Odenkirk Netflix
  • The Mighty Boosh A scene from "The Mighty Boosh" via YouTube
  • Jack Donaghy Vertical Integration 30 Rock NBCU
  • scrubs NBC
  • Community Advanced Dungeons and Dragons chang blackface NBC
  • Golden Girls Blackface
1 of 14

New times call for a new look at what we should watch and stream

The May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police prompted protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country — leading many networks and streaming services to reconsider programming. Here are some movies and TV shows that have been canceled or shelved (sometimes temporarily).

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE