31 of Cannes’ Hottest Directors, From Park Chan-Wook to Mia Hansen-Love (Exclusive Photos)

Our eighth photo tribute to the men and women whose work defines Cannes includes 31 directors shot in 10 different countries

| May 17, 2022 @ 1:22 PM
Photographed by Chris Loupos in Los Angeles

James Gray, "Armageddon Time"

Main Competition

 

Photographed by Paul Guilhaume in Paris

Léa Mysius, "The Five Devils"

Directors Fortnight

 

 

 

 

Photographed by Maria Matiashova in Kyiv

Maksim Nakonechinyi, "Butterfly Vision"

Un Certain Regard

 

Photographed by Sina Östlund in Chiliadou, Greece

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Main Competition

 

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Antwerp, Belgium

Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, "Le Otto Montagne"

Main Competition

Photographed by Tayarisha Poe in Brooklyn, New York

Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, "God's Creatures"

Directors Fortnight

 

Photographed by Josh Ethan Johnson in New York City

Owen Kline, "Funny Pages"

Directors Fortnight

 

Photographed by Amanda Munro in Ightham, England

Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

International Critics Week

 

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Ghent, Belgium

Pietro Marcello, "Scarlet"

Directors Fortnight

 

Photographed by Kaj Kosinski in Santa Monica, CA

Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Out of Competition

 

Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova in Hollywood

Brett Morgen, "Moonage Daydream"

Midnight Screenings

 

Photographed by François Berthier in Paris

Michel Hazanavicius, "Final Cut"

Out of Competition (Opening Film)

 

Photographed by Lorenzo Salemi in Casablanca

Maryam Touzani, "The Blue Caftan"

Un Certain Regard

 

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Lola Quivoron, "Rodeo"

Un Certain Regard

 

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Aubervilliers, France

Nicolas Bedos, "Masquerade"

Out of Competition

 

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Davy Chou, "All the People I'll Never Be"

Un Certain Regard

 

D

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Erige Sehiri, "Under the Fig Trees"

Directors Fortnight

E

Photographed by Lee Jae Hyuk in Seoul

Park Chan-wook, "Decision to Leave"

Main Competition

 

Photographed by Christine Plenus in Seraing, Belgium

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, "Tori and Lokita"

Main Competition

 

Photographed by Salim Khan in New Delhi

Shaunak Sen, "All That Breathes"

Special Screenings

 

Photographed by Carole Beuthel in Paris

Oliver Assayas, "Irma Vep"

Cannes Premiere

 

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Mia Hansen-Løve, "One Fine Morning"

Directors Fortnight

 

Photographed by Zuza Krajewska in Warsaw

Agnieszka Smocynska, "The Silent Twins"

Un Certain Regard

 

Photographed by Kris Janssens in Amman, Jordan

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, "Rebel"

Midnight Screenings

 

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Arnaud Desplechin, "Brother and Sister"

Main Competition

 

Photographed by Jai Lennard for TheWrap

Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, "War Pony"

Un Certain Regard

 

 

