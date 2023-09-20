Independent talent agency 33 & West has signed comedians Masood Boomgaard, Tyler Fischer and Jimmy Dore, TheWrap can exclusively report.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Masood, Jimmy and Tyler to the 33 & West family,” said Peter DeSantis, head of talent & music crossover. “We’ve created an ecosystem at the agency that allows us to properly service their long-term upward trajectory, and a key function for our comedians is our ability to provide film and television opportunities for our comedy roster.”

“Masood is a perfect example of a comedian that started on TikTok and Instagram who is now performing live and headlining their own sold out shows,” said agency co-founder JJ Cassiere.

Boomgaard, who is also known by his alter ego Self-Help Singh, has sold out shows around the world in Singapore, London, Los Angeles, Boston, Australia and Dubai. In 2020, Boomgaard was the first South African comedian to record a lockdown comedy special from his home, titled “My Father’s House.” Boomgaard has a social following of over 2 million across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Dore’s YouTube political talk show has more than 1.23 million followers and over 746 million views. He has also won awards for several Comedy Central Specials including 2008’s “Citizen Jimmy” which was chosen Best Of The Year by iTunes & Punchline magazine.

Fischer, who’s currently on tour, is an actor, stand-up comedian and viral content creator who was named New York’s Funniest Comedian at the 2019 NY Comedy Festival. He has performed stand-up on “America’s Got Talent” and appeared on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He has also guested on on NBC’s “Chicago Med,” TV Land’s “Younger” and “Startup” on Netflix.

33 & West agents Russell Brantley, Ian Fintak and 33 & West co-founder JJ Cassiere signed Boomgaard, and Cassiere signed Dore and Fischer for worldwide representation.

The LA-based agency already represents comedians Eddie Griffin of “Undercover Brother,” Eric D’Alessandro, Steve Hofstetter, Eric Neumann, Shayne Smith, Jeff Leeson, Mike Cannon and Quinn Dale.