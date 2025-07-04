4th of July Viewing Guide: What to Watch on TV, From Fireworks Specials to Movie Marathons

The 4th of July has arrived once more, bringing a long summer weekend and a whole lot of celebrations you can watch.

It can be hard to keep track of it all on your own, especially as you gear up to hang out with family and friends, but don’t worry, we’ve done it for you. Below, you can find a list of this year’s 4th of July TV programming, from Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks to Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.

Daytime programs

Fireworks are, of course, the main event on this holiday, but there’s still plenty to watch before the sun goes down. Here are some of the events you’ll be able to tune into.

“Rocky” Movie Marathon: AMC “Rocky III” — 8 a.m. ET “Rocky IV” — 10:30 a.m. ET “Rocky V” — 12:30 p.m. ET “Rocky” — 3 p.m. ET “Rocky II” — 5:30 p.m. ET “Rocky III” — 8 p.m. ET “Rocky IV” — 10:30 p.m. ET

Disney movie marathon: Freeform Beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, you can watch a marathon of Disney films, including the “National Treasure” films (fitting for Independence Day, as Nicolas Cage steals the Declaration of Independence in the first film)

Major League Baseball: Baseball is truly America’s pastime, and there are a whole lot of games to catch on the 4th of July, if you need something to watch during the day. Here are some of the biggest games of the day: Nationals vs. Red Sox Cubs vs. Cardinals Mets vs. Yankees Blue Jays vs. Angels Rockies vs. White Sox Dodgers vs. Astros

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN Once again, competitors from all over will race to see how many hot dogs they can eat in 10 minutes — and this year, those competitors include Joy Chestnut once more You can see the full competition schedule here. The women's competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3, and the men's competition airs at noon ET on ESPN2, re-airing at 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The Price Is Right: 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT on CBS and Paramount + The game show will offer a special 4th of July episode in the morning, honoring first responders

Fireworks and Concerts

It wouldn’t be the 4th of July without fireworks, but if you’re not feeling up to leaving the house to fights crowds and see them in person (or maybe you just want to keep your dog company for comfort), there are plenty of specials you can watch at home.

Here are some of the biggest ones, and when you can find them: