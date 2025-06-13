The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Right Now

If you’re looking for a new movie on streaming, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve assembled a curated list of some of the best new films coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Peacock and beyond in June, and they range from brand new blockbusters to beloved franchises to even classic films (truly classic!) recently added to streamers. So if you’re wondering where to watch “A Minecraft Movie” or that new twisty Sydney Sweeney movie or the entire “Jurassic Park” franchise, look no further.

Check out our list of the top new streaming movies right now below.

“The ‘burbs”

Universal Pictures

Peacock – June 1

“The ‘burbs” is finally getting the attention it has long deserved. The dark comedy, directed by Joe Dante and written by Dana Olsen (the original title was “Bay Window,” which is pretty great), follows a group of milquetoast suburbanites, led by Tom Hanks’ affable father and husband (he’s married to Carrie Fisher), who convince themselves the neighborhood weirdos might be concealing a deadly secret. It’s the perfect concept for a movie – everyone has the strange neighbors who refuse to mow their lawn, drawing gossip and suspicion. Dante, a veteran of “Gremlins” and “The Howling,” of course, took it to an extreme place, gleefully mixing horror and comedy (his cast includes Bruce Dern, Rick Docommun, Corey Feldman and Wendy Schaal – all incredibly game). When the movie was first released, it was panned (Roger Ebert gave it a lousy two stars and Vincent Canby, in the New York Times, said it was “as empty as something can be without creating a vacuum”) but a small but dedicated fan base persisted, eventually turning “The ‘burbs” into a cult classic and one of Dante’s most beloved films. Special edition home video releases have followed throughout the years, along with vinyl reissues of Jerry Goldsmith’s incredible score. And a series remake, starring Keke Palmer and produced by Brian Grazer and Seth MacFarlane, is currently in production for Peacock. If you only throw on for “The ‘burbs” first few moments, you’ll be delighted by perhaps the all-time greatest use of the Universal Studios globe, along with one of Goldsmith’s most iconic cues (“Night Work”). Long live “The ‘burbs.”

“Barbarian”

Justin Long in “Barbarian” (20th Century Studios)

Netflix – June 1

One of the great surprises of 2022 was “Barbarian,” a horror film that seemingly came out of nowhere and became the obsession of many. To know too much about “Barbarian” is to spoil the fun, but suffice it to say the story begins with a woman checking into an AirBnB only to discover it’s been double booked (with a man, played by Bill Skarsgard, no less). Things get wild from there, but through it all writer/director Zach Cregger keeps a masterful hand that terrifies, amuses and shocks in equal measure.

“Deep Rising”

Disney

Peacock – June 1

A year before Stephen Sommers hit it big with his adventurous remake of “The Mummy,” he delivered “Deep Rising,” a rip-roaring aquatic horror epic about a cruise ship that is boarded by a group of thieves (led by the late, great Treat Williams, in full Kurt Russell in “Big Trouble in Little China” mode), who discover that something sinister has already beat them to the punch. (Spoiler alert: a giant sea monster has attacked the ship and killed all the passengers.) When “Deep Rising” was released in 1998, it had already gone through a prolonged post-production process, with Disney’s in-house effects team having to get bailed out by more experienced houses (including Industrial Light & Magic), and was promptly neglected by audiences and pilloried by critics. (Roger Ebert, in his one-and-a-half star review, said, “Bemusing, how much money and effort go into the making of such a movie, and how little thought.”) But in the years since its release, “Deep Rising” has amassed a vocal fan base. In a 2018 commentary track for a new, special edition Blu-ray release of the movie, Sommers admitted that “Deep Rising” “didn’t do a ton of business, but it has a very fervent following.” Ready to join the cult?

The “Jurassic” Franchise

“Jurassic Park” (Universal Pictures)

Peacock – June 1

It’s high time to prepare for this summer’s “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” and Peacock has all your “Jurassic” needs met. Every movie except for “Jurassic World: Dominion” (which is, frankly, a terrible film) is now streaming, and while “Rebirth” is very much a reboot of the franchise that likely won’t hinge on you needing much backstory, this is still one of more enjoyable franchises to binge-watch – especially the Steven Spielberg-directed first two films. So have at it!

“Van Helsing”

“Van Helsing”

Peacock – June 1

In Florida, Universal has just opened Epic Universe, a state-of-the-art theme park that has an entire land devoted to Universal’s stable of classic movie monsters. It’s enough to make you think fondly of “Van Helsing,” Universal’s monster mash that was, unfortunately, not a graveyard smash. Written and directed by Stephen Sommers, who made 1999’s Brendan Fraser-led “The Mummy” (and its follow-up), “Van Helsing” follows the titular monster hunter (played by Hugh Jackman), who is tasked by the Vatican to travel to Transylvania. While there he uncovers a crazy plot by Dracula (Richard Roxborough), Frankenstein’s monster (Shuler Hensley) and the Wolf Man (Will Kemp). Also Kate Beckinsale is there as Transylvania’s hottest citizen. The movie harkened back to the “monster rally” movies of Universal’s past, when the individual franchises would get fatigued so they would mash up characters in extravaganzas like 1944’s “House of Frankenstein” or 1945’s “House of Dracula.” When the movie was released, both critics and audiences were overwhelmed – or perhaps exhausted, considering how relentless the visual effects are. (Roger Ebert, incredibly, called it “silly, spectacular and fun.”) It’s hard to fault the movie for its exuberance and, 20 years on, this movie feels somewhat ahead of its time. Having a few sequels would have been nice. Maybe they can find a place for Van Helsing at Epic Universe.

Alfred Hitchcock Collection – “Rear Window,” “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” “Vertigo,” “The Birds,” “Frenzy,” “Family Plot”

“Rear Window” (Paramount Pictures)

Netflix is not exactly known for its library of classic films, but for the month of June at least it’s a proverbial feast for Alfred Hitchcock lovers. Three of his very best films, plus three others that are pretty enjoyable too, are all streaming on Netflix this summer. May we recommend the underrated “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” a mystery caper starring Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day, which is a ton of fun.

“Predator,” “Predator 2,” “Predators,” “The Predator”

20th Century Studios

Hulu – June 1

Ahead of “Predator: Killer of Killers” (on Hulu this month) and “Predator: Badlands” (in theaters this Thanksgiving), why not bone up on the rest of the franchise (“Alien vs. Predator” films excluded)? John McTiernan’s 1987 original remains a classic of its genre and its era, pitting Arnold Schwarzenegger, on a secret CIA mission in the jungles of South America, against the only thing that could possibly stop him – an alien hunter with a high-tech arsenal and a thirst for blood. (It is also, keenly, a subversion of typical 1980’s action movie fare, with an emphasis on the impotence of high caliber weapons.) The sequel, released in 1990 (and clearly meant for a Schwarzenegger return), is an underrated yarn – it moves the action from the jungle to a quasi-futuristic Los Angeles and focuses on a rundown cop (Danny Glover) who is forced to contend with the alien menace. Snappily directed by Stephen Hopkins, “Predator 2” is bloodier, sexier and stranger than the original. It’s also much messier. But in an admirable, late night cable way.

2010’s “Predators” reconstituted a Robert Rodriguez spec script from years earlier (one that – say it with me – was meant for Arnold’s return), pared down in budget but still effective, as it collected a bunch of killers (including Adrien Brody and Walton Goggins) and dumped them on an alien planet. As directed by underrated Hungarian-American auteur Nimród Antal, it is ruthless and very entertaining; easily the franchise’s most unsung gem. 2018’s “The Predator” is the odd alien out. It was writer/director (and original “Predator” cast member) Shane Black’s attempt to “eventize” the series – to make it bigger and more commercial, but at the cost of any personality or narrative cohesion. (It’s prolonged, painful post-production period probably didn’t help things.) Sterling K. Brown is a scream but the rest of “The Predator” is still a bore. And yes, there was a place for Schwarzenegger in this one too. He wasn’t interested. You can see why.

“Presence”

“Presence” (Credit: Neon)

Hulu – June 3

One of the best films at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Presence” was announced right before its premiere – it was produced in secret by director Steven Soderbergh, working from a script by his close collaborator David Koepp. Saying anything else would have ruined the surprise, so we’ll tiptoe lightly. The movie is a haunted house movie, told from the first-person perspective of the ghost. We follow a family, with the parents played by Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan, as they deal with the poltergeist, attempting got find out what it wants and if it can do any real damage. There’s an ongoing mystery of who the ghost is, especially after the movie introduces its own internal logic of what makes a poltergeist a poltergeist. Clever, funny and surprisingly moving, “Presence” is yet another big swing by Soderbergh, a relentlessly innovative filmmaker who also knows a gimmicky hook when he hears one. Turn out the lights, turn up the soundbar, and prepare to get spooked.

“The Accountant 2”

“The Accountant 2” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Prime Video – June 5

That’s right folks, “The Accountant” is back. If, for some reason, you didn’t see – or perhaps have forgotten – the first “Accountant” movie, released back in 2016, starred Ben Affleck as a high-functioning autistic man who is a world-class assassin. In the sequel, his handler, played by J.K. Simmons, is murdered and sets him and his estranged brother (played once again by Jon Bernthal) on a quest to uncover why he was killed and track down who was responsible. Most of the team behind the first “Accountant,” including director Gavin O’Connor and screenwriter Bill Dubuque, return for the sequel, which made an impressive $100 million at the global box office despite it being R-rated and the sequel having come out almost a full decade earlier. And for the most part, the vibes of the original are maintained here, although there’s also a deliberate swerve into broader, comic book-ier material, most of which is too fun to give away here. O’Connor and Affleck have already made noise about returning for a third film, along with Bernthal, although we just hope it doesn’t take as long to come together. Eight years is a long time to wait for your ”Accountant” to get back to you.

“The Alto Knights”

“The Alto Knights” (Warner Bros.)

Max – June 6

Barry Levinson’s “The Alto Knights” came and went earlier this year, derided as a vanity project from Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav and featuring dual performances by Robert De Niro that left critics and audiences utterly baffled. (Who cares if he wanted to play two characters? He’s one of our greatest performers! Let him do it!) Now, with the movie available on streaming, it’s the perfect time to catch up with this oddly underrated gangster tale, which is based on the true story of rival gangster Vito Genovese and Frank Costello (both De Niro). The movie has the luxurious sprawl of a classic crime epic and was written by Nicholas Pileggi, who penned “Goodfellas” and “Casino” for Martin Scorsese, who gives the story depth and texture. And De Niro really is dynamite – he puts a lot of work into differentiating the characters, giving each a different verbal and physical cadence. The movie, which was produced somewhere in the $50 million range, probably should have been a direct-to-streaming movie, and it is the kind of cozy historical movie that you can curl up with. Now’s your chance.

“Predator: Killer of Killers”

A scene still from 20th Century Studios’ PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Hulu – June 6

This fall “Predator: Badlands” arrives in theaters and ahead of that release, 20th Century is unleashing a new, R-rated animated feature on Hulu. “Predator: Killer of Killers” is much better than you’re probably expecting – it’s an anthology film of sorts that has three installments following characters through different time periods (a Viking raider, a ninja in feudal Japan and an American pilot during World War II). There’s also an equally satisfying wraparound story that is too good to give away here, but will delight longtime fans of the franchise. Stylishly directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who is also responsible for “Badlands” and has become the Kevin Feige of the “Predator” universe, “Predator: Killer of Killers” is unexpected and very fun, a love letter to the franchise that boldly covers new ground. It’s enough to make you wish for an entire series of animated movies (or maybe a streaming show?) Absolutely one of the best installments in the “Predator” film series and essential viewing ahead of “Predator: Badlands” this November.

“Gran Turismo”

Sony Pictures

Hulu – June 11

Brad Pitt and “F1” is one of the buzziest movies of the summer. But you don’t have to leave your house to get a great, reality-inspired racecar movie. “Gran Turismo” is based on a true story and also by the bestselling videogame series of the same name. Real-life teenager Jann Mardenborough (played by the great Archie Madekwe) goes through a program that turns videogame enthusiasts to really-for-real racecar drivers. David Harbour plays the world-weary former driver who is tasked with turning Jann from a gamer into driver. Orlando Bloom plays an oily Nissan executive who sponsors the tournament and Djimon Hounsou is Jann’s hard-ass dad. Quietly released in the summer of 2023, it was a sleeper hit, grossing over $120 million and establishing the return of Neill Blomkamp, the visionary director of “District 9” and “Elysium.” It’s Blomkamp that really puts “Gran Turismo” into overdrive, with unique visual flourishes and race sequences that have a visceral tactility. If you missed “Gran Turismo” when it was in theaters, time to correct that mistake now. At least before you go see “F1.”

“Deep Cover”

Orlando Bloom in “Deep Cover” (Credit: Peter Mountain)

Prime Video – June 12

We love a good high concept comedy, don’t we? Especially if its British. Thankfully, “Deep Cover” is here to scratch that itch. Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed play improv actors that are recruited by a London cop (Sean Bean) to infiltrate the criminal underworld. Need more reasons to watch? What about the cast also including Ian McShane, Paddy Considine and Sonoya Mizuno? Or the fact that the movie was co-written by Colin Trevorrow, who made “Safety Not Guaranteed” and the first and third “Jurassic World” movies, and Tom Kingsley, whose credits include the original “Ghosts” and the most recent run of “Doctor Who.” We can’t wait to say “yes and …”

“Echo Valley”

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in ‘Echo Valley’ (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ – June 13

This thriller, written by “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby, stars Julianne Moore as a woman who works on her Pennsylvania horse farm as she deals with a personal tragedy. One night her daughter (Sydney Sweeney) comes to her mother. She’s covered in blood, blood that is most assuredly not her own, and asks for help. That puts Moore’s character in an extreme position – how much should she help her daughter and what exactly is she putting on the line? “Echo Valley” was produced by Ridley Scott and his Scott Free production banner and co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLaughlan, Fiona Shaw and Edmund Donovan. Sounds pretty gripping to us – if for no other reason than it’ll help bridge the time between now and Ingelsby’s new HBO series, “Task,” out in September.

“Jaws,” “Jaws 2,” “Jaws 3D,” “Jaws: The Revenge”

Universal Pictures

Peacock – June 15

Summertime is for “Jaws,” and while you don’t really need to see any of the sequels to Steven Spielberg’s seminal 1975 film, they’re all on Peacock this month for the taking. They’re silly to be sure, but “Jaws 3D” – which takes place in an underwater aquarium – is particularly so silly it’s fun. But of course if you’re just looking to watch “Jaws,” Peacock’s the place to be. It’s one of the best films ever made. Period.

“Sally”

Sally Ride (Photo by NASA)

Disney+ – June 17

One of the best films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Sally” chronicles the rise of Sally Ride, the groundbreaking NASA astronaut, who had to conceal her sexuality in order to advance her career. There’s something deeply tragic that this woman, seen largely as a national hero, had to conceal so much of herself – so much of what made her her. Thankfully, this documentary details Ride’s life to the fullest, including what she endured at NASA, her steely competitive spirit that might have bordered into something more, and her relationship with Tam O’Shaughnessy, who is interviewed throughout and who could have been worthy of her own documentary. Ride was, among other things, the youngest astronaut to ever enter space (she was only 32), and while it’s easy to get enamored with the professional side of her life, “Sally” showcases just how complicated and full her short time on this planet really was. She was only 61 when she died from pancreatic cancer and her obituary was the first public reference to her relationship with O’Shaughnessy (her personal life, like her illness, was largely concealed). Even after death, Ride was a trailblazer.

“KPop Demon Hunters”

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Netflix – June 20

One of the best, most unexpected animated features of the year is here – and it’s a bop. “Kpop Demon Hunters,” directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, is a truly one-of-a-kind feature, inspired by Korean pop music (obviously), Japanese anime (with a particular debt to “Sailor Moon”), Joss Whedon’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and the genre-bending work of “Paradise” filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. It’s an intoxicating stew. The set-up is deceptively simple – Kpop superstars Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) enchant their audiences by day and slay immortal demons by night. (Hey, it’s a good gig if you can get it.) Their goal is to keep as many people safe as possible, by upholding the boundaries between our world and the underworld. Oh and to do it in the most fashionable way possible. Of course, things get complicated when a bunch of demons start posing as pop stars too. What makes “Kpop Demon Hunters” so much fun is the wild blending of tone and style – this is a full-on musical that also has robust action set pieces and dashes of horror and romance, too. (All stylized, of course.) You’ve never seen anything quite like it. And the soundtrack drops today too, which will be your first question after watching. It’s demonically, diabolically great.

“A Minecraft Movie”

Jack Black and Jason Momoa in “A Minecraft Movie” (Warner Bros.)

Max – June 20

Get your chicken jockey memes ready, but don’t throw popcorn all over your living room. “A Minecraft Movie” makes its streaming debut this month on Max (soon to be HBO Max) after a huge run at the box office, where it has now grossed nearly $1 billion. The film is based on the beloved video game franchise but follows disparate individuals who find themselves trapped in the “Minecraft” game.

“Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical”

Photo: Disney

Disney+ – June 20

If you missed the Broadway theatrical run of the musical version of “Frozen,” well, you would be forgiven (it only ran from 2018 to 2020, with its original run cut short by the pandemic). You’re also very much in luck! Because Disney had the forethought to professionally record the production while it was in London on the West End.

“The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie”

Ketchup/Warner Bros.

Max – June 27

One of last year’s very best animated features, “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” pits Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by the amazingly talented Eric Bauza) against an alien invasion, in a send-up of 1950’s sci-fi films. There is, of course, much more to it than just that – but explaining the movie further would ruin much of its fun. Finally released earlier this year by Ketchup Entertainment, who then purchased the rights to the abandoned live-action/animated hybrid “Coyote vs. Acme,” “The Day the Earth Blew Up” proved just how viable the “Looney Tunes” brand still was. This was proven by its box office haul of $15 million, which was enough to consider it a sleeper hit. Hey, at least it gave audiences the opportunity to watch the film on a big screen – and giggle together with a bunch of strangers. Talk about a priceless experience.