New ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Trailer Reveals the Worst of the Worst Dinosaurs

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” is headed back to its roots, and in the latest trailer for Universal’s film, that seems to mean including some more horror elements once again.

The first trailer introduced the team, led by Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett, with the promise that they’ll be taking on the “worst” of the dinosaur species left behind on the island. The new footage, released Tuesday morning, reveals exactly how terrifying the worst ones are — beginning with a man getting trapped in a cell with a massive dino, and begging to be let out.

You can watch the latest trailer below.

According to the trailer, there are about two dozen species of dinosaurs to worry about this time around, and all of them are the result of experimentation by scientists. So, you know, not great.

This trailer shows off some of the action — namely, chases — to come, with the ominous promise once again that “survival is a long shot.”

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” takes places five years after the events of the last film, “Jurassic World Dominion.” According to Universal’s synopsis, “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

“The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

In addition to Johansson, the film stars Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. It is directed by Gareth Edwards, and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” hits theaters on July 2.