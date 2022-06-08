When director Steven Spielberg unleashed “Jurassic Park” on audiences in 1993, the sci-fi blockbuster quickly became the highest-grossing film ever at the time – and created a franchise that’s still running today.

With six films in total, the “Jurassic” franchise spans nearly three decades, with four different directors putting their stamps on what the world would look like if dinosaurs walked alongside humans (and how humans, invariably, keep making the same mistake over and over again).

Spielberg’s initial adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel showcased visual effects that were groundbreaking at the time, and each successive film in the franchise has attempted to one-up and/or recapture the magical mix of awe and terror that’s so effectively pervasive in the original movie.

With “Jurassic World: Dominion” hitting theaters soon, there’s no time like the present to revisit the franchise. Below, we’ve put together a handy list of where every “Jurassic” movie is currently streaming.

“Jurassic Park” Movies Streaming on HBO Max

“Jurassic Park”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

Streaming on Fubo TV

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

2015’s “Jurassic World” is not currently streaming, but is available to rent from all major retailers.

And of course, all of these films are currently available to purchase on Blu-ray or on Digital, including as part of a 5-movie collection on 4K.

How to Watch the “Jurassic Park” Movies in Order

Jurassic Park

It all began with the original: “Jurassic Park.” The first film, released in 1993 and directed by Steven Spielberg, finds a wealthy businessman named John Hammond (played by Richard Attenborough) inviting a paleontologist (Sam Neill), a paleobotonist (Laura Dern) and a mathematician (Jeff Goldblum) to a secret island where he’s used cloned dinosaur DNA to populate a potential theme park full of the extinct creatures. During this private preview, the dinosaurs get loose and everyone runs for their lives.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Released in 1997, the first sequel – “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” – takes place four years after the events on Isla Nublar and finds Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) roped into another adventure. This time it involves a separate, secret island where the dinosaurs were first cloned and raised before being moved to Isla Nublar. With Hammond’s company now in control of his nephew, it’s up to Malcolm to stop them from repeating the same mistakes again. Spielberg returned to direct this installment.

Jurassic Park III

2001’s “Jurassic Park III” once again ropes familiar faces into another dinosaur adventure, and is set a few years after the events of “The Lost World.” This time Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant is convinced by a married couple to help them find their son, who’s gone missing on the now-abandoned island that was the setting for “The Lost World.” When their plane crashes, Grant must navigate a situation in which the dinosaurs greatly outnumber the humans. Joe Johnston directed this second sequel.

Jurassic World

One part reboot and one part sequel (call it a “legacy sequel”), 2015’s “Jurassic World” is set a number of years after the events of the original films. John Hammond has died, but his dream of a theme park populated by dinosaurs has come to life – except now it’s called Jurassic World. The fully operational park is in peak visitor season when a new creation – a hybrid dinosaur created in a lab – gets loose. It’s up to handler and velociraptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and operations manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) to get things back in order, and get out with their lives. Colin Trevorrow co-wrote and directed the film, with Spielberg serving as a producer.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Set a few years after the events of “Jurassic World,” in which the theme park was closed, 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” finds Claire Dearing now working to preserve the dinosaurs still alive on Isla Nublar and heads up a rescue mission along with Owen Grady. That’s just the first half of the story, however, as the second half of the film returns to the mainland for a haunted house-type thrillride involving wealthy individuals auctioning off dangerous dinosaur specimens to the highest bidder. J.A. Bayon directed this sequel, with Trevorrow co-writing the screenplay.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Set four years after “Fallen Kingdom,” 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” takes place in a world where dinosaurs have been fully let loose and unleashed on the planet. The film – which finds Trevorrow back in the director’s chair – serves as a conclusion of sorts to the franchise so far, bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum from the original film to fight alongside Pratt and Howard.