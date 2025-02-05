Everything We Know About ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Three years after “Jurassic World Dominion” hit theaters, the “Jurassic Park” franchise is coming back this summer.

The series hopes to inject some new life into its familiar formula with “Jurassic World Rebirth.” A sequel to “Jurassic World Dominion,” the film boasts a star-studded cast made up entirely of “Jurassic” newcomers. While “Jurassic Park” screenwriter David Koepp has returned to pen the script for “Rebirth,” the new film is also helmed by a director who has previously never stepped foot in its dinosaur-infested world.

Can the blockbuster’s creative team fulfill the promise of its title and give its franchise the rebirth many believe it needs? Read on to learn everything we know so far about “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

When does “Jurassic World Rebirth” come out?

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, July 2.

Is “Jurassic World Rebirth” in theaters or streaming?

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is a theatrical exclusive, meaning it’ll likely take a few weeks or months after it’s released in theaters to become available on streaming. It is a Universal Pictures production, though, so you should expect to see it on Peacock whenever it does eventually make its way to the small screen.

Who stars in “Jurassic World Rebirth”?

Scarlett Johansson leads the “Jurassic World Rebirth” cast. Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is set to appear opposite her. “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey rounds out the main ensemble.



Rupert Friend (“Companion”), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“The Lincoln Lawyer”), Luna Blaise (“Manifest”), David Iacono (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), and Ed Skrein (“Deadpool”) also star in the forthcoming sequel.

Who directed “Jurassic World Rebirth”?

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is directed by Gareth Edwards. The film marks Edwards’ first time playing around in the “Jurassic Park” world. Fortunately, he’s no stranger to making big, bold sci-fi movies, or to handling valuable pieces of existing intellectual property.

Edwards’ previous credits include 2010’s “Monsters,” 2014’s “Godzilla,” 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and 2023’s “The Creator.”

Is “Jurassic World Rebirth” a reboot?

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is not a reboot. It is set five years after “Jurassic World Dominion” and will build off the events of that film, though, it will do so while introducing a new cast of characters. For those wondering, that makes “Jurassic World Rebirth” more of a loose sequel than a starting-from-scratch reboot.

What is “Jurassic World Rebirth” about?

When “Jurassic World Rebirth” begins, the Earth’s environment has proven itself mostly inhospitable to dinosaurs. Many of the reincarnated prehistoric lizards have died. Those that haven’t have retreated to a remote tropical region near the original research lab from “Jurassic Park.” That site is the destination of Zora Bennett (Johansson), an armed forces veteran; Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey), an inquisitive paleontologist; and Duncan Kincaid (Ali), a black-ops-level logistics expert and longtime friend of Zora’s. The three are hired to ensure the creation of a miracle drug capable of curing human heart disease, the key to which just so happens to be the DNA of three large dinosaurs.

The mission, in typical “Jurassic Park” fashion, proves to be more dangerous than Zora, Duncan and Henry expected. Zora’s team is forced to rescue the surviving members of a family whose civilian boat was capsized by aquatic dinosaurs. The unlikely group consequently finds themselves stranded on an island that they discover, much to their horror, has become the home of mutated dinosaurs that were created by the original Jurassic Park’s research lab. Speaking with Vanity Fair, producer Frank Marshall teased that these creatures are “the dinosaurs that didn’t work,” but which have nonetheless survived for over 30 years on their own.

Is there a “Jurassic World Rebirth” trailer?

There will be! The first trailer for “Jurassic World Rebirth” debuts Feb. 5 — we’ll update when it’s out.