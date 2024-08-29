‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Reveals Title, Synopsis

The movie hits theaters next summer

Jurassic World Rebirth
Universal

The new “Jurassic World” sequel has an official title – and a synopsis.

Universal has revealed the new film, directed by “Rogue One” filmmaker Gareth Edwards and written by original “Jurassic Park” scribe David Koepp, will be titled “Jurassic World Rebirth.” It will be released theatrically on July 2, 2025.

The official synopsis for the movie, led by Scarlett Johansson, reads: “Five years after the events of ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Johansson plays “skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Recent Oscar winner Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader; Jonathan Bailey plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs; and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo  plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

 The cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda as Reuben’s family. And Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein play members of Zora and Krebs’ team.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” hits theaters on July 2, 2025.

