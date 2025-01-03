2025 Movie Release Dates: A Complete Calendar for the Year

While the strike-impacted 2024 release slate resulted in fewer movies overall, 2025 promises to be something of a return to normal with a bevy of highly anticipated films coming to both theaters and streaming. From two new Marvel movies to James Gunn’s DC reboot of “Superman” to a “Jurassic” reboot to live-action remakes of animated classics galore, there’s plenty of familiar territory, but also noteworthy original films as well – Ryan Coogler’s vampire film “Sinners,” Steven Soderbergh’s ghost story “Presence” and a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie are all on tap, to name a few.
And that’s not to mention the films that don’t have release dates yet but are promised for 2025 – Netflix alone has the third “Knives Out” movie “Wake Up, Dead Man,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and a new Noah Baumbach film.
Oh yeah, and there’s a new “Avatar” sequel coming in December.
Check out the full 2025 release calendar below. We’ll update this post continually throughout the year to make sure it’s up to date, so keep it bookmarked.
January
Jan. 10
- The Last Showgirl
- Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Jan. 16
- Unstoppable (Prime Video)
Jan. 17
- Better Man
- Wolf Man
- One of Them Days
- Wish You Were Here
- Back in Action (Netflix)
- Henry Danger the Movie (Paramount+)
Jan. 24
- Flight Risk
- Presence
- Inheritance
- Brave the Dark
- Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount+)
Jan. 30
- You’re Cordially Invited (Prime Video)
Jan. 31
- Dog Man
- Companion
- Love Me
February
Feb. 5
- Kinda Pregnant (Netflix)
Feb. 7
- Parthenope
- Love Hurts
- Heart Eyes
- Bring Them Down
Feb. 13
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
- SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu)
Feb. 14
- Captain America: Brave New World
- I’m Still Here
- The Gorge (Apple TV+)
Feb. 21
- The Monkey
- Cleaner
- The Unbreakable Boy
Feb. 28
- Last Breath
- The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
- In the Lost Lands
March
March 7
- Mickey 17
- Queen of the Ring
March 14
- Black Bag
- Novocaine
- Opus
- The Electric State (Netflix)
March 21
- Snow White
- Alto Knights
March 28
- A Working Man
- The Friend
- The Woman in the Yard
April
April 4
- A Minecraft Movie
- A Nice Indian Boy
- Bonhoeffer: Holy Traitor
April 11
- The Amateur
- Drop
- The King of Kings
April 18
- Sinners
- The Wedding Banquet
- Sneaks
April 25
- The Accountant 2
May
May 2
May 9
- A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
- Atlantis
May 16
- Final Destination: Bloodlines
- Hurry Up Tomorrow
May 23
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Last Rodeo
May 30
- Karate Kid: Legends
- The Life of Chuck
June
June 6
- Ballerina
June 13
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Elio
June 20
June 27
- M3GAN 2.0
July
July 2
July 4
- Untitled Trey Parker/Matt Stone/Kendrick Lamar Film
July 11
July 18
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Smurfs Movie
July 25
August
Aug. 1
- The Naked Gun
- The Bad Guys 2
Aug. 8
- Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson
- Freakier Friday
Aug. 15
- Nobody 2
- Mercy
Aug. 29
- Untitled Insidious Movie
September
Sept. 5
- The Conjuring: Last Rites
Sept. 12
- Downton Abbey 3
Sept. 19
- Him
Sept. 26
- The Bride
- Saw XI
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
October
Oct. 3
- Michael
- Roofman
Oct. 10
- Tron: Ares
- Animal Friends
Oct. 17
- The Black Phone 2
- Good Fortune
Oct. 24
- The Watchers
Oct. 31
- The Third Parent
November
Nov. 7
- The Running Man
- Predator: Badlands
- Bugonia
Nov. 14
- Now You See Me 3
Nov. 21
Nov. 26
December
Dec. 5
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Dec. 19
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants
Dec. 25
- The Housemaid
- The Anaconda