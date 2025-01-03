2025 Movie Release Dates: A Complete Calendar for the Year

A “Superman” reboot, new Paul Thomas Anderson and “Avatar 3,” oh my!

Florence Pugh in "Thunderbolts," Michael B. Jordan in "Sinners" and Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (Disney/Warner Bros./Paramount)
While the strike-impacted 2024 release slate resulted in fewer movies overall, 2025 promises to be something of a return to normal with a bevy of highly anticipated films coming to both theaters and streaming. From two new Marvel movies to James Gunn’s DC reboot of “Superman” to a “Jurassic” reboot to live-action remakes of animated classics galore, there’s plenty of familiar territory, but also noteworthy original films as well – Ryan Coogler’s vampire film “Sinners,” Steven Soderbergh’s ghost story “Presence” and a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie are all on tap, to name a few.

And that’s not to mention the films that don’t have release dates yet but are promised for 2025 – Netflix alone has the third “Knives Out” movie “Wake Up, Dead Man,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and a new Noah Baumbach film.

Oh yeah, and there’s a new “Avatar” sequel coming in December.

Check out the full 2025 release calendar below. We’ll update this post continually throughout the year to make sure it’s up to date, so keep it bookmarked.

"Thunderbolts" (Credit: Disney)
January

Back In Action Cameron Diaz Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Jan. 10

  • The Last Showgirl
  • Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Jan. 16

  • Unstoppable (Prime Video)

Jan. 17

  • Better Man
  • Wolf Man
  • One of Them Days
  • Wish You Were Here
  • Back in Action (Netflix)
  • Henry Danger the Movie (Paramount+)

Jan. 24

  • Flight Risk
  • Presence
  • Inheritance
  • Brave the Dark
  • Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount+)
Jan. 30

  • You’re Cordially Invited (Prime Video)

Jan. 31

  • Dog Man
  • Companion
  • Love Me

February

bridget-jones-mad-about-the-boy-image
Renee Zellweger in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

Feb. 5

  • Kinda Pregnant (Netflix)

Feb. 7

  • Parthenope
  • Love Hurts
  • Heart Eyes
  • Bring Them Down

Feb. 13

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
  • SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu)

Feb. 14

Sabra Captain America 4 Marvel Studios
Feb. 21

Feb. 28

  • Last Breath
  • The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
  • In the Lost Lands

March

Mickey 17
Robert Pattinson in “Mickey 17” (Warner Bros.)

March 7

March 14

  • Black Bag
  • Novocaine
  • Opus
  • The Electric State (Netflix)
Robert Pattinson in "Mickey 17" (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
March 21

March 28

  • A Working Man
  • The Friend
  • The Woman in the Yard

April

sinners-michael-b-jordan-image
Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

April 4

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • A Nice Indian Boy
  • Bonhoeffer: Holy Traitor

April 11

  • The Amateur
  • Drop
  • The King of Kings
sinners-michael-b-jordan
April 18

  • Sinners
  • The Wedding Banquet
  • Sneaks

April 25

  • The Accountant 2

May

thunderbolts-marvel
The cast of “Thunderbolts” (Marvel Studios)

May 2

May 9

  • A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
  • Atlantis

May 16

  • Final Destination: Bloodlines
  • Hurry Up Tomorrow
tom-cruise-mission-impossible-8-the-final-reckoning
May 23

May 30

  • Karate Kid: Legends
  • The Life of Chuck

June

28-years-later-ralph-fiennes The Bone Temple
Ralph Fiennes in “28 Years Later” (Sony Pictures)

June 6

  • Ballerina

June 13

  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Elio

June 20

June 27

  • M3GAN 2.0

July

David Corenswet in "Superman" DC Studios
David Corenswet as Superman in “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

July 2

July 4

  • Untitled Trey Parker/Matt Stone/Kendrick Lamar Film

July 11

James Gunn Superman DC Studios
July 18

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • The Smurfs Movie

July 25

August

freakier-friday-jamie-lee-curtis-lindsay-lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in “Freakier Friday” (Disney)

Aug. 1

  • The Naked Gun
  • The Bad Guys 2

Aug. 8

  • Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Freakier Friday

Aug. 15

  • Nobody 2
  • Mercy

Aug. 29

  • Untitled Insidious Movie

September

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley in “The Bride!” (Photo Credit: Instagram, Universal)

Sept. 5

  • The Conjuring: Last Rites

Sept. 12

  • Downton Abbey 3

Sept. 19

  • Him
Jessie Buckley
Sept. 26

  • The Bride
  • Saw XI
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

October

Tron Ares
“Tron: Ares” (Credit: Disney)

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

michael-biopic
Oct. 17

  • The Black Phone 2
  • Good Fortune

Oct. 24

  • The Watchers

Oct. 31

  • The Third Parent

November

wicked-cynthia-erivo-elphaba
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Nov. 7

Nov. 14

  • Now You See Me 3
Jon Chu Wicked
Nov. 21

Nov. 26

December

avatar-fire-and-ash-logo
“Avatar: Fire and Ash” logo (20th Century Studios)

Dec. 5

  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Dec. 19

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants

Dec. 25

  • The Housemaid
  • The Anaconda
disneyland-avatar-land
