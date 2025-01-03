2025 Movie Release Dates: A Complete Calendar for the Year

While the strike-impacted 2024 release slate resulted in fewer movies overall, 2025 promises to be something of a return to normal with a bevy of highly anticipated films coming to both theaters and streaming. From two new Marvel movies to James Gunn’s DC reboot of “Superman” to a “Jurassic” reboot to live-action remakes of animated classics galore, there’s plenty of familiar territory, but also noteworthy original films as well – Ryan Coogler’s vampire film “Sinners,” Steven Soderbergh’s ghost story “Presence” and a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie are all on tap, to name a few.

And that’s not to mention the films that don’t have release dates yet but are promised for 2025 – Netflix alone has the third “Knives Out” movie “Wake Up, Dead Man,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and a new Noah Baumbach film.

Oh yeah, and there’s a new “Avatar” sequel coming in December.

Check out the full 2025 release calendar below. We’ll update this post continually throughout the year to make sure it’s up to date, so keep it bookmarked.

January

Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Jan. 10

The Last Showgirl

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Jan. 16

Unstoppable (Prime Video)

Jan. 17

Better Man

Wolf Man

One of Them Days

Wish You Were Here

Back in Action (Netflix)

Henry Danger the Movie (Paramount+)

Jan. 24

Flight Risk

Presence

Inheritance

Brave the Dark

Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount+)

Jan. 30

You’re Cordially Invited (Prime Video)

Jan. 31

Dog Man

Companion

Love Me

February

Renee Zellweger in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

Feb. 5

Kinda Pregnant (Netflix)

Feb. 7

Parthenope

Love Hurts

Heart Eyes

Bring Them Down

Feb. 13

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu)

Feb. 14

Captain America: Brave New World

I’m Still Here

The Gorge (Apple TV+)

Feb. 21

The Monkey

Cleaner

The Unbreakable Boy

Feb. 28

Last Breath

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

In the Lost Lands

March

Robert Pattinson in “Mickey 17” (Warner Bros.)

March 7

Mickey 17

Queen of the Ring

March 14

Black Bag

Novocaine

Opus

The Electric State (Netflix)

March 21

Snow White

Alto Knights

March 28

A Working Man

The Friend

The Woman in the Yard

April

Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

April 4

A Minecraft Movie

A Nice Indian Boy

Bonhoeffer: Holy Traitor

April 11

The Amateur

Drop

The King of Kings

April 18

Sinners

The Wedding Banquet

Sneaks

April 25

The Accountant 2

May

The cast of “Thunderbolts” (Marvel Studios)

May 2

May 9

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Atlantis

May 16

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Hurry Up Tomorrow

May 23

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Lilo & Stitch

The Last Rodeo

May 30

Karate Kid: Legends

The Life of Chuck

June

Ralph Fiennes in “28 Years Later” (Sony Pictures)

June 6

Ballerina

June 13

How to Train Your Dragon

Elio

June 20

June 27

M3GAN 2.0

July

David Corenswet as Superman in “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

July 2

July 4

Untitled Trey Parker/Matt Stone/Kendrick Lamar Film

July 11

July 18

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Smurfs Movie

July 25

August

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in “Freakier Friday” (Disney)

Aug. 1

The Naked Gun

The Bad Guys 2

Aug. 8

Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson

Freakier Friday

Aug. 15

Nobody 2

Mercy

Aug. 29

Untitled Insidious Movie

September

Jessie Buckley in “The Bride!” (Photo Credit: Instagram, Universal)

Sept. 5

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Sept. 12

Downton Abbey 3

Sept. 19

Him

Sept. 26

The Bride

Saw XI

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

October

“Tron: Ares” (Credit: Disney)

Oct. 3

Michael

Roofman

Oct. 10

Tron: Ares

Animal Friends

Oct. 17

The Black Phone 2

Good Fortune

Oct. 24

The Watchers

Oct. 31

The Third Parent

November

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Nov. 7

Nov. 14

Now You See Me 3

Nov. 21

Nov. 26

December

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” logo (20th Century Studios)

Dec. 5

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Dec. 19

Avatar: Fire and Ash

The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants

Dec. 25