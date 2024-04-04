Maggie Gyllenhaal Shows Off Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale in First Look for ‘The Bride’

The “Bride of Frankenstein” remake will be directed by the Oscar-nominated star

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley in "The Bride!" (Photo Credit: Instagram, Universal)

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on the “Bride of Frankenstein” has received its first look. The award-winning star shared images of Jessie Buckley as the Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein in “The Bride” on her Instagram Thursday.

Shot in color, the image of Buckley shows the actress with a smear of what appears to be black ink smeared across her mouth. As for Bale, his modern take on Frankenstein shows him tattooed and donning multiple layers in a stylistic black and white. “Meet The Bride & Frank,” Gyllenhaal wrote on social media.

The reimagining of the classic monster movie revolves around “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself,” according to the logline for the movie. “The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.”

Annette Bening
Read Next
Annette Bening Joins Maggie Gyllenhaal's Untitled Frankenstein Movie

Buckley is best known for her work in the fourth season of FX’s “Fargo,” the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl” and Netflix’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” As for Bale, the beloved actor is best known for starring as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy as well as his work in “The Machinist” and “American Psycho.”

In addition to Buckley and Bale, “The Bride” stars Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard. Producers include Gyllenhaal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff (“The Joker,” “The Irishman” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Talia Kleinhendler (“The Lost Daughter”) and Osnat Handelsman-Keren (“The Lost Daughter”). Courtney Kivowitz (“The Lost Daughter”) and Carla Raij (“Maestro,” “The Fablemans”) serve as executive producers.

Best known for her acting roles, Gyllenhaal has starred in “Donnie Darko,” “The Dark Knight” and HBO’s “The Deuce” over the years. She made her writing and directing debut with 2021’s “The Lost Daughter,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and won the Venice International Film Festival’s Best Screenplay Award.

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Read Next
Why Maggie Gyllenhaal 'Burst Into Tears' When She Heard the Oscar Nominations

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.