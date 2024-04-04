Maggie Gyllenhaal Shows Off Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale in First Look for ‘The Bride’

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on the “Bride of Frankenstein” has received its first look. The award-winning star shared images of Jessie Buckley as the Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein in “The Bride” on her Instagram Thursday.

Shot in color, the image of Buckley shows the actress with a smear of what appears to be black ink smeared across her mouth. As for Bale, his modern take on Frankenstein shows him tattooed and donning multiple layers in a stylistic black and white. “Meet The Bride & Frank,” Gyllenhaal wrote on social media.

The reimagining of the classic monster movie revolves around “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself,” according to the logline for the movie. “The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.”

Buckley is best known for her work in the fourth season of FX’s “Fargo,” the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl” and Netflix’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” As for Bale, the beloved actor is best known for starring as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy as well as his work in “The Machinist” and “American Psycho.”

In addition to Buckley and Bale, “The Bride” stars Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard. Producers include Gyllenhaal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff (“The Joker,” “The Irishman” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Talia Kleinhendler (“The Lost Daughter”) and Osnat Handelsman-Keren (“The Lost Daughter”). Courtney Kivowitz (“The Lost Daughter”) and Carla Raij (“Maestro,” “The Fablemans”) serve as executive producers.

Best known for her acting roles, Gyllenhaal has starred in “Donnie Darko,” “The Dark Knight” and HBO’s “The Deuce” over the years. She made her writing and directing debut with 2021’s “The Lost Daughter,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and won the Venice International Film Festival’s Best Screenplay Award.