‘Sinners’ Trailer: Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Reunite for 1930s-Set Vampire Thriller

“Sinners” is near.

The new Ryan Coogler film, which stars his longtime collaborator Michael B. Jordan, isn’t coming out until March 7, 2025 and has been shrouded in secrecy ever since cameras rolled. But a brand new teaser trailer, which you can watch below, is enough to give us a good idea of what to expect. And it is wild.

In “Sinners,” Jordan plays twin vampire brothers who return to their hometown in an attempt to start over. Once there, they discover something even more evil has taken root – the Ku Klux Klan (Jack O’Connell plays the evil racist baddie). The movie is set in 1930s Jim Crow South, with production taking place in New Orleans earlier this year — but this being a Coogler film, it’s filled with the kind of rich detail that brings history to life. And the concept both feels fun and cool while also rich enough to investigate what is going on in our current cultural landscape.

The stacked supporting cast of “Sinners” also includes Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li and Lola Kirke. Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw also returns, as does longtime composer and friend Ludwig Göransson, a recent Oscar winner for his score for “Oppenheimer.”

“Sinners” is Coogler’s first film since 2022’s “Black Panther” sequel, a film that was obviously complicated by the death of its star Chadwick Boseman and the decision, from Coogler and others, to have the character die in the movie’s timeline as well (Watching a movie with characters mourning another character, with actors mourning the death of their coworker and friend, is really powerful).

Jordan appeared in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and, since then, made his directorial debut with last year’s excellent “Creed III.” The pair has regularly collaborated since Coogler’s debut feature, 2013’s “Fruitvale Station,” with Jordan appearing in “Creed” and “Black Panther” as well.

“Sinners” opens everywhere on March 7, 2025.