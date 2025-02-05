First ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer Promises More Teeth, Scarlett Johansson

Life always finds a way, and so does the “Jurassic Park” franchise. “Jurassic World Rebirth” is nearly here.

The seventh film in the franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” back in 1993 arrives in theaters on July 2 via Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. And the Gareth Edwards-directed sequel, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey, has just unveiled its very first trailer, which you can watch below.

Incredibly, the last “Jurassic World” movie came out just three years ago in 2022. That film, “Jurassic World Dominion,” investigated what life on earth would be like if dinosaurs were running around all over the place. It made $1 billion at the box office. “Jurassic World Rebirth” features the long-awaited return of David Koepp, who adapted Michael Crichton’s novel for the original “Jurassic Park” and wrote the Spielberg-directed sequel “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.” Late last year we talked to Koepp, who said, “You don’t often get that chance where they give you very few guidelines, except there must be dinosaurs in it, and writing those first two movies were some of my favorite experiences in my career so far.” Koepp and Spielberg, who returns as producer, cooked up the idea for “Jurassic World Rebirth” together.

And to stay on track Koepp came up with commandments, like the nine commandments Chuck Jones did while making Road Runner cartoons. “Number one, the events of the previous six movies cannot be denied or contradicted, because I hate a retcon. Number two, all science must be real. Three, humor is oxygen… down the line to what heroes and villains are driven by,” Koepp said. “I thought, Okay, if we can stick to those. That’s the spirit of the first movie, which is the tone that we would like to get closest to. It was great fun.” When Koepp visited the “Jurassic World Rebirth” set in London, he was transported to Stage 27 at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, 30 years ago, to when they were making “Jurassic Park.” “It even smelled the same,” Koepp reminisced.

Universal describes the movie per the official logline: “Five years after the events of ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Edwards has promised a return to the mixture of terror and wonder that made the original film so effective. And judging by the trailer, he’s made good on that promise.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” opens everywhere on July 2.