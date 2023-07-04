The 4th of July has arrived, and whether you’re celebrating by grilling, lounging by the pool or spending some quality time with family and friends, odds are at some point you’ll probably want to turn on the TV. This Independence Day there are a number of viewing options, from fireworks spectaculars and themed specials on the major news networks to movie and TV marathons to keep you and your loved ones occupied – especially if you’re trying to beat the heat.

Here’s your 4th of July viewing guide for 2023, running down everything to watch on TV today and tonight. And if it’s a curated movie selection you’re looking for, we’ve got that too.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Celebrating America’s birthday in New York with musical performances from chart-topping superstars and a live fireworks display; performers include Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL COOL J, DJ Z-Trip and The Roots. This special will also be streaming on Peacock.

“A Capitol Fourth”

8 p.m. ET on PBS

The annual concert celebrating America’s 247th birthday pays special tribute to American military heroes and their families. The show features the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jack Everly, the Choral Arts Society of Washington, the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets. The finale includes fireworks and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” complete with cannon fire.

“The Fourth in America”

7 p.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET on CNN

A night of celebration, including coast-to-coast fireworks and performances by Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Leon Bridges, Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Sheryl Crow, and more.

CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez host from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell and award-winning host, broadcast journalist, and CNN Contributor Cari Champion from San Diego.

Coast-to-coast firework shows will take place in cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington DC.

The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available.

“A Big Independence Day Special”

8 p.m. ET on Fox News

Join Joey Jones, Carley Shimkus, Jimmy Failla and Aishah Hasnie for A Big Independence Day Celebration. The special covers festivities from across the country, plus exclusive musical performances and live fireworks.

“Love & the Constitution”

8 p.m. ET on MSNBC

In this 2022 documentary, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) fights to defend American democracy during Donald Trump’s presidency and second impeachment trial while coping with the personal tragedy of losing his son.

“Star Wars” Marathon

Lucasfilm

All day on TNT

Turn on TNT at any point on Independence Day and you’ll find a “Star Wars” movie playing. This afternoon/evening is when the sequel trilogy begins, with “The Force Awakens” starting at 5pm ET/PT, followed by “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Rocky” Marathon

All day on AMC

What’s more American than an underdog story? The “Rocky” movies are playing on a loop all day on AMC.

“The Office” Marathon

All day on Comedy Central

Possibly the best background viewing option, a marathon of “The Office” is running all day on Comedy Central. Pro Tip: “Dinner Party” starts at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Marvel Movies Marathon

All day on FX

A mini Marvel Cinematic Universe is playing today over on FX, with a curated selection of semi-patriotic Marvel movies running that include “Iron Man 3,” “Captain America: The First Avenger” and then “The Avengers” in the prime slot at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

“Yellowstone” Marathon

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Paramount+)

All day on Paramount Network

Giddy up over to Paramount Network to binge “Yellowstone” as the beloved series’ final season is currently on hold indefinitely. If you want to start from the beginning, you can binge the series on Peacock (and only Peacock).

“The Music Man” and “1776”

8 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET on TCM

Over at Turner Classic Movies, you’ll find “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (1942) starting at 5:30 p.m. ET followed by “The Music Man” (1962) at 8 p.m. ET and the American Revolution musical “1776” (1972) at 11 p.m. ET.