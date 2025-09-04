50 Cent Partners With Fox Nation for True Crime Series ‘50 Ways to Catch a Killer’

Fox Nation and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have partnered on a new, six-episode true crime series, “50 Ways to Catch a Killer,” examining six different murder cases to offer a step-by-step guide to solving them.

The series, which launches on the video on demand service Sept. 16 airing two episodes weekly through the end of the month, will feature a different murder case each episode, handpicked by Jackson, that spotlights a unique way in how the murder was solved. Jackson will host and executive-produce the series through his company G-Unit Film & Television in partnership with Lionsgate Alternative Television.

“True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people, and real justice,” Jackson said in a statement. “With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth. We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic.”

Jackson will walk viewers through the characters involved in each case, highlighting a tactic, expert opinion or a revealing piece of evidence that helps solve the case. Each episode ends with an update on the outcome of the defendant’s case.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series,” said Jason Klarman, Fox News’ chief digital officer and chief marketing officer, in a statement. “With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice.”

Jackson represents the latest multi-hypanate to work with Fox Nation, which has played host to characters not traditionally tied to the company’s conservative-leaning programming. (Jackson did not endorse anyone during the 2024 election, though he posted a photo on Instagram after President Donald Trump’s win of the two together captioned, “I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner s–t.”)

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorcese, who in June called President Donald Trump “a disappointment,” narrated and executive produced “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints,” which examined the lives of select Christian saints. The show was renewed for a second season, which premieres in November.