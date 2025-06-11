Martin Scorsese Signs With Fox Nation for Season 2 of Docudrama ‘The Saints’

Martin Scorsese has signed with Fox Nation for a second season of the docudrama “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints,” the network announced Wednesday.

The Academy Award-winning director will executive produce and narrate eight new episodes to premiere in November and run through spring of 2026, and will again feature one saint per episode, including Saint Mary the Virgin, Saint Peter, Saint Carlo Acutis, Saint Patrick, Saint Paul, Saint Longinus, Saint Lucia, and Saint Thomas Becket.

Scorsese explores the lives of these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice.

“It was evident our subscribers wanted more, and we delivered,” Fox News Media Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Klarman said. “We’re thrilled to welcome back Mr. Scorsese for season two of ‘The Saints,’ it truly has been a remarkable partnership.”

The series was created by Matti Leshem and developed by Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television. It will premiere in two parts, with the first four episodes rolling out weekly and the final set to conclude in May 2026, spanning the Holy season.

“For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints,” Scorsese said. “It’s been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember. So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it’s heartening to know that people have responded to it. I’m very excited to be coming back for a second season.”

The first season of shattered viewership records for the streaming service, becoming Fox Nation’s highest engaged and most watched series ever. Episodes covered Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, Maximillian Kolbe, Francis of Assisi, Mary Magdalene and Moses the Black, generating millions of unique views.

Additional executive producers and Leshem include Craig Piligian, Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn and Christopher Donnelly. Along with Lionsgate, the series was produced by Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures and LBI Entertainment.

Scorsese has recently expressed interest in pursuing projects related to religion, telling the Los Angeles Times in January that he had completed a screenplay for a film about Jesus. The film is cowritten by Kent Jones based on the book “A Life of Jesus,” by Shūsaku Endō. It will shoot later this year, Scorsese said.

Fox Nation is the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service that complements the Fox News Channel with unique programming catered toward regular Fox viewers. The service currently features nearly 10,000 hours of content consisting of lifestyle, entertainment, historical documentaries and investigative pieces. The service costs $5.99 a month or $64.99 a year.