Fox Nation has renewed “Crime Cam 24/7” for a second season, the president of the streaming platform Lauren Petterson announced Tuesday.

The crime show hosted by “Live PD” alumni and retired Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin is set to start releasing episodes of its second season on March 29th. New episodes are set to roll out on Fridays at 6 p.m. ET.

“When originally launching Crime Cam 24/7, the program was the most watched on the platform for two consecutive months. Sticks has been a wonderful addition to FOX Nation and we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into season two,” Petterson said in a statement.

Larkin added, “Despite being a police officer for nearly 25 years, I am still [dismayed by] the criminal acts and behavior that are caught on camera and right here in season two of Crime Cam 24/7, I know you will be too.”

The 10-episode series will include surveillance footage caught around the country, narrated by Larkin as he offers background on the crime as it unfolds. The series is produced for Fox Nation by Law & Crime Productions.

Larkin has spent nearly three decades as a police officer working in various assignments including patrol, narcotics, gangs, and retired as the supervisor of the Crime Gun Unit. He is also currently the co-host and analyst for “On Patrol Live.”

Fox Nation is the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service that complements the Fox News channel with unique programming catered toward regular Fox viewers.

The service currently features nearly 10,000 hours of content including lifestyle, entertainment, historical documentaries, and investigative series. The service costs $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year.