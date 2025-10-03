Rapper and studio executive 50 Cent took to social media to celebrate being the only famous name Taylor Swift dropped on her “Life of a Showgirl” album.

“@taylorswift sh-t is popping right now, she shout me out, she don’t shout you out,” 50 Cent said in an Instagram post on Friday. “LOL 😆 THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! @50centaction wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album.”

His name comes up on Swift’s sixth track “Ruin the Friendship.”

The lyrics are as follows: “And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cеnt song played (Song played) / Should’ve kissed you anyway (Anyway) / And it was not (And it was not) convenient (Convenient), no / Would’ve been the best mistake / Should’ve kissed you anyway, hey-ey.”

“Life of a Showgirl,” Swift’s 12th studio album dropped on Friday.

During a sit-down with BBC Radio 1 on Friday, Swift said the album has some “teeth to it,” mentioning that it’s the one project she’s released that spotlights her life as it was when she penned it.

“I have such uncomplicated feelings of joy about it,” Swift explained. “I do not feel any twisted, tortured way about it, which is not how I felt about the last album, because there was such a lag time between when you make music and then you put it out, there’s often times your life can make drastic changes in those times. With this album, my life is in exactly the same spot as when I wrote the record.”





