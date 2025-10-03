Taylor Swift says she won’t be going on tour anytime soon, as she’s too tired to even imagine tackling a show that would live up to the Eras Tour.

“I’m going to be really honest with you. I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again,” the pop star said during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 on Friday while promoting her new “The Life of a Showgirl” album.

“I’m so good right now,” Swift added. “My joints are good.”

She went on to say that since wrapping up the Eras Tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024, she’s picked up some hobbies, and she’s having fun with them.

“I could only do the Eras Tour when I was on the Eras Tour and that’s two years of having no other hobbies,” Swift shared. “And now I have the hobbies again, and I’m making it everybody’s problem.”

Her 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl” released on Friday. She said this album has some “teeth to it,” adding that it’s the one project she’s released that spotlights her life as it was when she penned it.

“I have such uncomplicated feelings of joy about it,” Swift explained. “I do not feel any twisted, tortured way about it, which is not how I felt about the last album, because there was such a lag time between when you make music and then you put it out, there’s often times your life can make drastic changes in those times. With this album, my life is in exactly the same spot as when I wrote the record.”

You can watch Taylor Swift’s full interview in the video above.