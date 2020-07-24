6 ‘Walking Dead’ Alums Join the Voice Cast of Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’ at Amazon

Robert Kirkman’s upcoming animated series “Invincible” has added six more “Walking Dead” stars to it’s voice cast, the creator announced during his [email protected] panel on Friday.

Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand and Sonequa Martin-Green will reunite with fellow “TWD” alum Steven Yeun on the eight-episode Amazon series, which is based on Kirkman’s comic series of the same name.

Yeun will play 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man, with “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh as Mark’s mother.

Cohan will voice War Woman, Coleman will voice Martian Man, Cudlitz will voice Red Rush, James will voice Darkwing, Marquand will voice The Immortal & Aquarius and Martin-Green will voice Green Ghost.

Additional cast includes Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton (another “Walking Dead” veteran), Zazie Beetz, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Grey Griffin, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Melise, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson and Seth Rogen.

“Teen Titans” alum Simon Racioppa is set to serve as showrunner on the Skybound Entertainment-produced series, with David Alpert and Catherine Winder also executive producing alongside Kirkman and Racioppa.

