‘60 Minutes’ Names CBS News Vet Draggan Mihailovich Executive Editor

EP Tanya Simon shares the news as the program grapples with a leadership exodus amid Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Trump

DRAGGAN MIHAILOVICH IS NAMED EXECUTIVE EDITOR OF “60 MINUTES”
Draggan Mihailovich (Credit: CBS News/Michele Crowe)

CBS News named Draggan Mihailovich as executive editor of “60 Minutes” on Thursday, TheWrap has learned.

Execuitve producer Tanya Simon shared the news, saying that the CBS News veteran and longtime “60 Minutes” producer is a “first-rate journalist and storyteller whose pieces have been among the most memorable to air on ’60 Minutes’ since he joined the broadcast nearly three decades ago.”

“This is the honor of my career. I’ve had the privilege to work with many legends inside 60 Minutes and it means a great deal to me to help usher in a new era of the broadcast under Tanya,” Mihailovich said.

More to come …

tanya-simon
Read Next
CBS News Sets Tanya Simon as '60 Minutes' EP After Bill Owens Departure

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments