‘60 Minutes’ Names CBS News Vet Draggan Mihailovich Executive Editor

CBS News named Draggan Mihailovich as executive editor of “60 Minutes” on Thursday, TheWrap has learned.

Execuitve producer Tanya Simon shared the news, saying that the CBS News veteran and longtime “60 Minutes” producer is a “first-rate journalist and storyteller whose pieces have been among the most memorable to air on ’60 Minutes’ since he joined the broadcast nearly three decades ago.”

“This is the honor of my career. I’ve had the privilege to work with many legends inside 60 Minutes and it means a great deal to me to help usher in a new era of the broadcast under Tanya,” Mihailovich said.

More to come …