‘60 Minutes’ Reporter Scott Pelley Warns ‘Freedom of Speech Is Under Attack’ in Viral Commencement Speech | Video

Veteran “60 Minutes” reporter Scott Pelley warned “freedom of speech is under attack” during President Trump’s second term, while also ripping the commander-in-chief for his efforts to dismantle federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, in a speech that has now gone viral on social media.

Pelley’s shot at the Trump Administration came during a commencement speech at Wake Forest University last week, with video of the speech spreading on X and other platforms over Memorial Day weekend.

“In this moment, this morning, our sacred rule of law is under attack,” Pelley said. “Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack.”

He continued: “And insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes and into our private thoughts.”

Pelley appeared to be referring to the Trump Administration’s battle with Harvard University and Columbia University in his comments.

Last week, The Department of Homeland Security said it would block Harvard from enrolling international students because the university had permitted “anti-American” agitators to highjack its campus and make students and, in particular, Jewish attendees feel unsafe on campus. A federal judge gave Harvard a temporary restraining order against the DHS order on Friday.

Pelley then blasted the Trump White House for going after DEI programs.

“Power can change the definition of the words we use to describe reality,” Pelley said. “Diversity is now described as illegal. Equity is to be shunned. Inclusion is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends.”

The “60 Minutes” correspondent’s speech particularly stands out because of the drama surrounding Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, and the Trump Administration.

Paramount is aiming to merge with Skydance Media, and the multi-billion deal will need approval from the FCC. President Trump is suing Paramount for $20 billion, claiming “60 Minutes” deceptively edited an interview with Kamala Harris in the lead up to the 2024 election.

Last week, Wendy McMahon, the president of CBS News and Stations, resigned, saying “it’s become clear the company and I do not agree on the path forward” as Paramount chairwoman Shari Redstone and other company leaders are currently weighing a settlement with President Trump.

Her exit came a month after “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens quit, who told staff he lost the ability to make independent decisions as the network and Paramount decided on how to approach the president’s lawsuit.









