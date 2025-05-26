Phil Robertson, ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star, Dies at 79

Phil Robertson, the star and patriarch of reality TV series “Duck Dynasty,” has died at the age of 79.

A cause of death was not stated, but Robertson’s family revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Robertson’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson posted the news of his death to Facebook Sunday. “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” she wrote. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’”

A professional hunter and a businessman, Robertson rose to prominence as the star of the A&E reality series “Duck Dynasty” when it launched in 2012, which followed the family running the successful business that he started, Duck Commander. Robertson became a vocal figure for the Conservative movement in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, first endorsing Ted Cruz and then Donald Trump for president and frequently appearing at rallies.

Robertson was suspended from “Duck Dynasty” after saying in an interview that homosexual behavior was sinful. A&E lifted the suspension after nine days.

An autobiographical film about Robertson’s early life and Christian faith, “The Blind,” was released in 2023.

Read Korie Robertson’s note in full below:

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” she wrote. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’

Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”