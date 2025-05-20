George Wendt, Beloved ‘Cheers’ Actor, Dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Norm Peterson on NBC’s hit sitcom “Cheers,” died Tuesday in his home. He was 76.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” Wendt’s publicist, Melissa Nathan, said in a statement to press.

Wendt was born on Oct. 17, 1948 in Chicago where he graduated from iconic theater troupe The Second City and met his wife Bernadette Birkett. Before he landed “Cheers,” Wendt worked a bit in film, appearing in “My Bodyguard,” and had smaller TV roles in “Taxi” and CBS’ war comedy-drama “M*A*S*H.” His debut as a series regular was in 1982 when he starred in the CBS sitcom “Making the Grade.”

That same year, Wendt booked his breakout role as Norm Peterson, which earned him six Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Wendt was one of the three actors — including Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman — to star in “Cheers” for all of its 11 seasons.

Coincidentally, Wendt’s death marks the anniversary of the airing of the sitcom’s final episode, 32 years ago.

32 years ago today, 80.4 million people tuned in to watch the final episode of Cheers.



Till this day, it is the second most watched sitcom finale ever (MASH) and 7th most watched non-sports event of all time. pic.twitter.com/l3GSuZB1jI — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 20, 2025

After the show ended on May 20, 1993, Wendt’s character went on to appear in “Cheers” spinoffs “The Tortellis,” “Frasier” and “Wings.” He also reprised the role in both “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”

Aside from his live-action appearances, the longtime Chicago White Sox and Bears fan went on to have roles in several more TV series and films, including “Columbo,” “Becker” and “Outside Providence,” and has appeared as himself on “Seinfeld.” In addition, Wendt also stepped into reality TV, competing in Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.”

Wendt, the uncle of “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudekis, is survived by his wife Birkett and their three children Joe Wendt, Hilary Wendt and Daniel Wendt.