Charley Scalies, ‘The Wire’ and ‘Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 84

Charles “Charley” J. Scalies, Jr., who was best known for his portrayal of Thomas “Horseface” Pakusa on “The Wire,” died Thursday, May 1, from complications associated with Alzheimer’s. He was 84.

Scalies’ death was confirmed by his family.

“Professionally, Charley Scalies was an American actor and former business executive whose life reflected a rich blend of professional achievement, creative passion, and a true joy for life. His favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table,” the family wrote in an obituary.

In addition to “The Wire,” Scalies also appeared in five seasons of “The Sopranos” as Coach Molinaro. In a 2015 interview, he told Matthew Toffolo that having the opportunity to be part of two major series was “humbling.”

The actor added that he especially appreciated that the shows will give his family the opportunity to remember him for a long time. “But the thing that really makes me smile is knowing my great grandkids, and beyond, will get to see what Poppi looked and sounded like,” he said.

He also offered a glimpse into his relationship with James Gandolfini. “When Jim arrived on set, we ran lines,” Scalies said. “Usually, actors simply recite them; they don’t act them. I do not. I try to give it the same read as I do when cameras are rolling. Since I had the first line, I bellowed, ‘I know you’re there Soprano! Well come on! You’re gonna do it, do it!’ Jim was a bit startled but then smiled. If there was any tension or doubt in his mind, it must have been dispelled.”

Charles J. Scalies was born in Pennsylvania on July 19, 1940, to Charles and Theresa Scalies. He grew up in his father’s pool hall in Philadelphia, where he learned to entertain guests and patrons with his sense of humor. He graduated from St. Joseph’s College.

In addition to acting, Scalies was also the Director of Sales and Contracts at Clifton Precision and set up his own consulting firm. His acting career included stints onstage in “Guys and Dolls,” “Chicago,” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

His cinematic debut was in the 1995 movie “Two Bits,” and his TV credits include “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU,” and “Cold Case.”

He is survived by his wife Angeline M. Scalies (née Cardamone); his five children: Charles (Chuck) Scalies III, Angeline Kogut (Steve Kogut), Anthony (Tony) Scalies, Christa Ann Scalise, and Anne Marie Scalies (Shawn Weaver); and grandchildren Charles IV, Christopher, Domenic and Amelia Scalies.