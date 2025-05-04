Boygenius Singer Julien Baker Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Health Issues

Musician Julien Baker has cancelled her U.S. tour with Torres amid health concerns, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram on Sunday, where she wrote, “Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health.”t

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding,” the statement continued. “Refunds and ticketing information will be provided by the original point of purchase. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.”

The tour kicked off on April 23 and was meant to run through September 13.

Baker is also known for her work as part of the indie trio Boygenius with Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. The group won three Grammys in 2024 for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough,” as well as Best Alternative Music Album.

In an interview published on Grammy.com in October 2023, Baker reflected on how she’s grown since Boygenius formed in 2018.

“In 2018 when I met you guys I was straight edge and vegan and now it’s nice to have a lobster roll when you’re in New England,” she said. “I’m a lot more lax but more mature and I don’t know if I would have had the foresight as such a young kid. I was so neurotic then and really principled in a misguided way, but I think I have to have retroactive grace for that person more than I need to admire.”