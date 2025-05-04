2 Arrested for Plot to Bomb Lady Gaga Concert in Brazil

Brazilian police arrested two people Sunday in an alleged plan to detonate a bomb at a Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro, which attracted two million fans to the Copacabana Beach on Saturday.

Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state and the Justice Ministry said the potential bombing was planned by a group that promotes hate speech. “The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” the police explained in a statement.

The ministry’s Cyber Operations Lab received a tip from Rio state police, who “digital cells encouraging violent behavior among teenagers using coded language and extremist symbolism,” Reuters reported.

The arrested include the alleged leader of the group, who was charged with illegal weapons possession, and a teenager who was levied child pornography charges.

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning,” Lady Gaga told the Hollywood Reporter Sunday. “Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

The show is the largest of Gaga’s career to date. “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,” the singer wrote on Instagram Sunday morning. “The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”

“An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard,” Gaga continued.

“You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”