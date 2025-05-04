White House Shares Beefed-Up Trump Meme for Star Wars Day – Doesn’t Realize He’s Styled as a Sith Lord

One day after sharing a widely condemned AI-generated photo of Donald Trump as the Pope, the White House returned Saturday to X with another Trump meme, this time with the president styled as what his social media team appears to believe is a beefed-up, patriotic Jedi — despite the fact that the president is holding a red lightsaber.

“Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy,” the White House wrote. “You’re not the Rebellion — you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

Though it could be inferred from that caption that the White House intended to present Trump as Jedi, the image notably shows him holding a red lightsaber — a hallmark of the Sith, stewards of the Dark Side. Based on that detail, it’s unclear if the White House intended to celebrate “Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members” or decry them.

The image also features Trump clad in a Jedi robe and sporting oversized muscles, as well as a backdrop that includes two bald eagles and the American flag.

Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire.



May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025

Trump, who is not Catholic, and the White House were widely criticized this weekend after the president first shared a photo of himself as the Pope and the official White House account reshared it. “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” the New York State Catholic Conference wrote on X.

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Pope Francis died April 21. Trump was later criticized for saying he was looking forward to the funeral and for wearing a blue suit to it instead of black.