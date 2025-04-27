Donald Trump Roundly Criticized for Wearing Blue Suit to Pope Francis’ Funeral

Donald Trump’s choice of a blue suit for Pope Francis’ funeral Mass was widely panned Saturday, and it wasn’t just a fashion statement: Fortune reported the Vatican asked all attendees to wear black.

Many took issue with the specific blue Trump chose. Instead of wearing navy, which would be more appropriate for such a somber occasion, Trump’s suit popped in a wave of black wool.

Despite the Vatican’s request, Trump was not the only attendee who wore blue or otherwise eschewed the dress code. Former President Joe Biden wore a blue tie, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t wear a tie with his all-black ensemble. For her part, First Lady Melania Trump stuck to the dress code completely.

Trump’s wardrobe choice caught the attention of Derek Guy, menswear writer and well-known fashion critic who regularly tweets about men’s fashion.

“These norms are pretty much gone in the US, but for the Pope’s funeral, seems like you should adhere to protocol,” he wrote. “A funeral calls for a black wool suit, white shirt, black tie, and black leather dress shoes.”

When asked about the varying shades of blue worn by other men, Guy answered, “I get the impression that many people can’t distinguish between different shades and hues. But these colors do hold meaning in men’s dress. It’s true many people attended the funeral in blue suits but they were very dark. Some blues look quite black. Would you agree?”

Others also commented on Trump’s attire. Journalist Claas Gefroi wrote on Blue Sky, “Why are you wearing a blue suit at a funeral? Don’t you own a black suit?

Journalist Molly Knight also wrote, “I can’t believe Trump showed up to the pope’s funeral in a bright blue suit. does everyone around him hate him.”

Others had harsher assessments of Trump’s suit. “Of course Trump is the only jackass wearing a blue suit and blue tie to a funeral….such an embarrassment,” wrote Wu Tang is for the Children on X.

“A blue suit? Donald Trump couldn’t even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis’ funeral like the rest of world leaders,” Art Candee contributed. “He always has to stick out and try and be the center of attention.”