Trump Condemned by New York Catholic Leaders Over Image of Himself as Pope

Donald Trump was condemned by the New York State Catholic Conference Saturday after the White House shared an AI-generated photo of the president styled as the Pope. “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” the organization wrote on X.

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Trump, who is not Catholic, first shared the image himself on Truth Social Friday night, only days after attending the funeral for Pope Francis. The White House reposted the image on X.

The image was widely condemned and mocked on the latter platform.

Pope Francis died April 21. Trump was later criticized for saying he was looking forward to the funeral and for wearing a blue suit to it instead of black.