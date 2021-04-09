Before his death on Friday at age 99, the Duke of Edinburgh has frequently been depicted on film and TV
Christopher Lee, "Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story" (1982)
Veteran actor Christopher Lee departed from his usual villain roles to play Prince Philip in this TV movie about the wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer.
Donald Douglas, "Diana: Her True Story" (1993)
The veteran character actor played Prince Philip in this TV movie based on Andrew Morton's tell-all about the epic split of Charles and Diana -- with David Threlfall and Serena Scott Thomas as the embittered royal couple.
David Threlfall, "The Queen's Sister" (2005)
Character actor David Threlfall, best known as the disheveled patriarch in the original U.K. version of "Shameless," portrayed the more buttoned-up royal in a BBC movie about the early life of Princess Margaret.
James Cromwell, "The Queen" (2006)
Cromwell starred opposite Oscar winner Helen Mirren as the Duke of Edinburgh in this acclaimed feature film.
Matt Smith, "The Crown" (2016-17)
The former Doctor Who earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Prince Philip in the first season of the hit Netflix drama series.
Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" (2019-20)
Tobias Menzies played a middle-aged Philip in the third and fourth seasons of the Netflix series -- and picked up a Golden Globe nomination in 2020 for his work.
Tom Courtenay, "The Queen's Corgi" (2019)
In this animated romp, two-time Oscar nominee Tom Courtenay voices Prince Philip -- who is slightly perturbed at his wife's devotion to corgis (and their invasion of the royal bed).