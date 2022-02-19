The Netflix limited series “Inventing Anna” delights in telling the (mostly) true story of “fake heiress” Anna Delvey (aka Anna Sorokin). But if you’re still itching for more once you reach the end of the nine episodes, we have you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of shows like “Inventing Anna” to watch next if you dug the Netflix series’ take on high-end con artistry. These recommendations range from other true crime tales about individuals keeping their true identities/past murky to tales of internet sleuthing to fictionalized stories that tackle similar themes. So if you’re sad “Inventing Anna” is over and don’t want the (hopefully VIP) party to end, try one of these shows next.

Dirty John

Bravo

If it’s more of the true crime aspect of “Inventing Anna” that you crave, check out “Dirty John.” Based on the podcast of the same name, the first season of the series tells the story of a woman (played by Connie Britton) who falls in love with a charismatic man (played by Eric Bana) with a shady past. She doesn’t listen when her daughters try to warn her that something’s up with John, until it’s nearly too late. The second season of the series stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater and follows another relationship with a questionable man.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dr. Death

Peacock

As the title suggests, the true crime series “Dr. Death” follows a pretty deadly scam. Based on the podcast of the same name, the first season of the anthology series follows Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who developed a reputation for leaving a shocking number of his patients permanently mutilated and some even dead as a result of his shoddy surgery. Joshua Jackson plays Dr. Duntsch in chilling fashion, while Christian Slate and Alec Baldwin play fellow doctors trying to uncover the truth about Duntsch. The question that hangs over the series is whether Dr. Dunstch is just incompetent, or if he was harming his patients deliberately.

Where to Watch: Peacock

Pam & Tommy

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

If it’s the “ripped from the headlines” aspect of “Inventing Anna” that pulled you in, check out “Pam & Tommy.” The newly released limited series tells the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s relationship, anchored by the theft and release of their private sex tape. Lily James plays Anderson, Sebastian Stan plays Lee, and Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman play the men responsible for stealing and leaking the tape.

Where to Watch: Hulu

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

FX

One aspect of “Inventing Anna” that people seem to have responded to is how it tells the untold story behind Anna Delvey, and to that end “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” recontextualizes a well-known event. The Emmy-winning first season of the FX anthology series chronicles the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, but brilliantly shines a light on how the coverage of the trial changed the media landscape forever, and how misogyny fueled the public’s perception of prosecuting attorney Marcia Clark. Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sterling K. Brown, John Travolta and David Schwimmer lead an all-star cast.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Netflix

The 2019 true crime docuseries “Don’t F—k With Cats” elicited plenty of controversy for its ending, but the three-episode documentary is a journey. It chronicles a crowd-sourced investigation into a series of acts of animal cruelty that were committed by an actor named Luka Magnotta, which culminated in him murdering a Chinese international student named Jun Lin. While the crimes herein are far more gruesome, it features some of the internet sleuthing that helped uncover the truth about Anna Delvey.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lupin

Netflix

If you’re looking for a more fictional tale of conning the rich and powerful, check out the French-language series “Lupin.” The show premiered in 2021 and stars Omar Sy as a man who is inspired by the adventures of a master thief to seek revenge on the wealthy and powerful family that tore his own family apart.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ozark

Netflix

While “Ozark” is really not that similar to “Inventing Anna” at all, it will give you a Julia Garner fix if you’re suddenly interested in seeing more of the actress’ worth. In her Emmy-winning role as Ruth Langmore, Garner plays a poor young woman living in the Ozarks who gets caught trying to scam money launderer Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), only to end up his protégé in a deadly scheme involving a drug cartel.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Honorable Mentions

Netflix

For even more stories about con artists and stranger-than-fiction tales in feature-film form, check out the movies “The Tinder Swindler” (on Netflix), “The Bling Ring” (on Hoopla), “Amanda Knox” (on Netflix) and the Fyre Festival documentaries on Netflix and Hulu.