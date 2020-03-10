’72 Miles to Go…’ Theater Review: 3 Citizens Plus 2 Immigrants Without Documentation Equal 1 Family

Hilary Bettis puts five human faces on a national disgrace that most New York theatergoers only read about or see in news snippets on MSNBC.
A family living in Tucson, Arizona, has a major problem: The father and his two teenage children are American citizens; the mother and her adult son are immigrants without documentation. That mother, Anita, is now living in Nogales, Mexico, only 72 miles away but unable to see her family. Her son Christian is in the process of replicating her ordeal: getting married to an American, having kids in the United States and living in fear of being deported. Making his situation even worse than his mother’s, Christian has been raised from infancy in the U.S. and doesn’t speak Spanish. “72 Miles to Go…” opened Tuesday at the Roundabout’s Off Broadway space, the Laura Pels Theatre.
Bettis’ play spans a period in time, from 2008 to 2016, when a young immigrant like Christian might have had some hope to receive a work permit through DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Scene after scene tells the rapidly disintegrating story of unfulfilled and lost dreams, each vignette leading to a waking nightmare. Some of these events are wrenching, like the false alarm when Christian (Bobby Moreno) fears being arrested in his family’s home or the news of the very real arrest of the father, Billy (Triney Sandoval), or the public meltdown the daughter, Eva (Jacqueline Guillen), experiences during her high school commencement speech. Other moments are equally disturbing but so commonplace they’ve been ironed into the fabric of this family’s life, like Anita (Maria Elena Ramirez) being in constant contact with her husband and children through cellphone calls. We hear Ramirez’s voice throughout “72 Miles,” but don’t see the actor until the final scenes set in Nogales, Mexico.
Around these big dramatic moments, Bettis attempts to create a veneer of mundane normalcy. The teenage son, Aaron (Tyler Alvarez), adopts a pet turtle that his sister says they can’t afford to feed. Eva has a disappointing night at her high school prom. Christian complains about repeatedly reading “The Night Before Christmas” to his kids. Anita’s voicemail greeting is sticky with motherly advice. Billy is a lousy cook (way too much mayonnaise and salt) and can’t stop cracking equally lousy dad jokes. Bettis begins a scene with one of these homey touches that telegraph “life goes on.” They also give “72 Miles” a sitcom feel. The Billy character and Sandoval’s performance especially come off as made for network TV.
We never have to wait long to get back to the crisis at hand, but the playwright’s attempts at radical contrast — easy laughs that quickly turn into rage, tears, fear — becomes a stylistic tic from overuse. The scenes don’t build — many are set months apart — so much as start over with each new cheery kickoff.
Most scenes in this 90-minute play don’t run over 10 minutes, which translates into a cute opening, a bombshell, a blackout. Both Christian and Aaron (Alvarez makes an astounding transition as his character ages) have conflicts with Billy that reverberate in scenes to come, and yet the initial break in these two relationships isn’t adequately dramatized. A scene’s resolution is often left to be played out between scenes.
Jo Bonney’s direction emphasizes the play’s episodic nature and sitcom humor. There are some unnecessary detours taken, but Bettis’ big moments remain devastating to watch.
10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, From 'The Sound Inside' to 'Halfway Bitches' (Photos)
TheWrap critic Robert Hofler ranks this year's top shows -- and original productions continued to outshine revivals.
10. "Do You Feel Anger?" by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theatre)
Female employees of a debt collection agency endure harassment from the boss and other male clowns. The author's hilarious dialogue subverts our expectations at every plot twist, as well as several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.
9. "Grief Is the Thing With Feathers," by Enda Walsh (Off Broadway, St. Ann's Warehouse)
The playwright adapts Max Porter's novel about a young widower grieving his dead wife. Cillian Murphy took flight through the nightmare of the character's pain in the year's most technically dazzling production, directed by Walsh.
8. "Ain't No Mo," by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, Public Theater)
The U.S. government makes an offer that black people aren't supposed to refuse in this ultra-sharp and scary satire. Cooper not only wrote the play but delivered one of the year's most unforgettable performances, playing an airline employee from hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.
7. "The Sound Inside," by Adam Rapp (Broadway)
Mary-Louise Parker writes up a storm in a riveting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman, in his Broadway debut, is equally fine as her troubled creative-writing student. Directed by David Cromer.
6. "Daddy," by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the New Group)
Regression and mutual exploitation are the hallmarks of an art-world affair between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) of completely different backgrounds. "Daddy" is the play that got the "Slave Play" author into the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the gifted Danya Taymor.
5. "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus," by Taylor Mac (Broadway)
Nathan Lane cleaned up a big, bloody and inspired mess of a political disaster. Mac's demented comedy manages to improve mightily on Shakespeare's worst play. Directed with total irreverence by George. C. Wolfe.
4. "Marys Seacole," by Jackie Sibblies Drury (Off Broadway, LCT3)
Two Jamaican nurses speak across a century and a half to bring comfort to people who don't care about them. This drama is the arresting follow-up to the author's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Fairview." Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing battle scene.
3. "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven," by Stephen Adly Guirgis (Off Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company
This drama set in an all-female homeless shelter is a female "Iceman Cometh" for the 21st century -- and a lot more fun than anything written by Eugene O'Neill. The play is replete with big issues, none of which Guirgis ever turns into a sermon. John Ortiz directs the mammoth, talented cast.
2. "Make Believe," by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, Second Stage)
Childhood traumas continue to haunt a family in their adult years. Wohl child-proofed her amazing play by making the kids' overacting an asset. Michael Greif directed them with assurance, and their grown-up counterparts were terrific too.
1. "A Strange Loop," by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, Playwrights Horizons)
The writer defies the musical jinx of wearing three hats: book writer, lyricist and composer. Jackson is superb at all three tasks in this musical about writing a musical. In a lousy year for new original tuners, "Loop" is the real thing. Stephen Brackett directed the stream-of-conscious story like a master helmer.
1 of 11
For the second year in a row, original works instead of revivals were the must-see events of the year
TheWrap critic Robert Hofler ranks this year's top shows -- and original productions continued to outshine revivals.