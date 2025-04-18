‘9-1-1’ Cast Salutes Peter Krause After Bobby Nash Death: ‘Our Cap. Forever’

The cast of “9-1-1” paid tribute on Friday to outgoing cast member Peter Krause, whose character Bobby Nash was tragically killed off in Thursday night’s episode.

Aisha Hinds, who plays paramedic Henrietta Wilson on the ABC series, simply wrote, “Shattered,” on her Instagram stories.

Anirudh Pisharody (whose character Ravi Panikkar was also locked in the lab with Captain Nash) shared a photos of himself with Krause to IG, writing: “The greatest mentor, and even greater friend, Peter. Bobby Nash, our Cap. Forever.”

Angela Bassett, who played Bobby’s wife Athena Grant, said the news that Krause, an original cast member since Season 1, was being written out of the shows caught the whole cast by surprise.

“It was inconceivable to me that it was Bobby,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “[Bobby and Athena’s] bond has been so wonderful and so strong these past four or five years. I didn’t see that coming. None of us saw that coming.”

She explained that she and Krause didn’t know what to say the first time they saw each other after hearing the news. “We just looked at each other,” she told the outlet. “You know when your eyes just lock and you don’t know what to say? And you just bear hug each other and then you just shake your head. And bless his heart—he had to comfort all of us. He truly had to comfort all of us while he’s going through his own processing in the moment.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays Maddie on the series wrote, “I have no words,” in her Instagram stories. She added that she “couldn’t say goodbye because you are the best. I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light, and for your hugs that could change a day for the better every time.”

“My Dear Friend Peter, we miss you at work with us everyday. You were, and still will be, our leader always,” Oliver Stark, who plays Evan “Buck” Buckley on the first-responder series, wrote on Instagram.

Kenneth Choi also shared set photos of himself with Krause. “Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You Pal,” he wrote. Choi plays Chimney on the series: Bobby sacrificed himself so that Chimney would live, something we see the character struggling with in the trailer for the next episode.

“9-1-1” returns on May 1 with Episode 16 of Season 8, in which Bobby is laid to rest and honored by his friends and colleagues.