‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Premiere: Release Time, Episode Schedule and More

Season 9 of ABC’s “9-1-1-” is reporting for duty with a whole new season of action and drama that’s out of this world — kind of literally.

That’s because Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and Henrietta Wilson (Aisha Hinds) are actually going to space for real. When Henrietta helps save CEO Tripp Hauser after he’s swallowed up by a blue whale, the executive rewards her with a trip to space. While Athena initially rejected the idea, somehow her colleague “talked her into” it.

However, when a shady businessman ignores a geomagnetic storm heading to planet Earth and moves forward with the space launch anyway, it could mean the end of all life as they know it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “9-1-1” Season 9 premiere?

Season 9 of “9-1-1” premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day (Friday).

When do new episodes air?

After the Season 9 premiere on Thursday (Oct. 9), new episodes will air weekly on Thursdays.

“9-1-1” Season 9 Release Schedule:

Here’s the Season 9 episode release schedule so far:

Season 9, Episode 1: “Eat the Rich” — Thursday, Oct. 9 In honor of Bobby Nash’s sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory. Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid.

Season 9, Episode 2 — Thursday, Oct. 16

Season 9, Episode 3 — Thursday, Oct 23

Season 9, Episode 4 — Thursday, Oct 30

Season 9, Episode 5 — Thursday, Nov. 6

Season 9, Episode 6 — Thursday, Nov. 13

Season 9, Episode 7 — Thursday, Nov. 20

What is “9-1-1” about?

Per ABC, the series “explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.”

Are more episodes on the way?

While there are no details about a Season 10 for “9-1-1,” we wouldn’t be shocked if the successful Ryan Murphy-created series continued on.

Who’s in the cast?

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. This season, “Live with Kelly and Mark” co-host Mark Consuelos joins the cast.

Watch the trailer