Lou Simón Crime Thriller ‘9 Windows’ Lands at Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to Lou Simon’s crime thriller, “9 Windows,” the indie distributor announced Friday.

The first-of-its-kind all-virtual production from producers Bryce DiCristofalo and Todd Slater of Brick Lane Entertainment is a modern day retelling of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic “Rear Window.”

“9 Windows” is the first ever feature-length, live action film shot entirely on an extended reality film stage. It stars Independent Spirit Award nominee Michael Forsythe (“Raising Arizona,” “The Waterdance”) and Michael Paré (“Streets of Fire,” “Eddie and the Cruisers”).

Gravitas is slated to release the film on digital and cable VOD on Oct. 15.

“Gravitas Ventures is excited to bring ‘9 Windows’ to North American audiences in October. This Hitchcockian thriller will be a perfect viewing for horror fans this Halloween season,” Mackenzie Maguire, Gravitas Ventures’ acquisition manager, said in a statement.



“Technology has changed everything. We no longer have to look through our neighbors’ windows, because people are willing to share intimate details of their lives on the internet. Therein lies the true horror,” Simón added.

Read an official synopsis of the film below:

On the day of her graduation, Liza and her parents are driving to a restaurant to celebrate when a truck slams into their car. Eighteen months after the car accident, Liza is unable to walk and lives alone after her parents’ death. Feeling responsible, Liza spends her days trolling vloggers on a local website. Late one night, a new video is uploaded in which a man sets fire to a dog. She reports it to the police, but the police detective, Boyle, cannot be bothered with a misdemeanor. However, when videos start popping up showing the gruesome murders of humans, Boyle finally agrees to consult a retired FBI agent to help them track down the killer. As the murders continue, Liza figures out that the killer is copying the most gruesome serial killers of all time. She finds the killer’s reflection on the knife he used in the second murder and finds out the identity of the murderer. But now that she helped the police identify him, has she inadvertently become his next target?

The “9 Windows” distribution deal was brokered by Mackenzie Maquire on behalf of Gravitas Ventures and producer Slater on behalf of the filmmakers.