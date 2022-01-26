Alina Kozhevnikova, who is on the current season of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days,” has been cut from the series and all other shows in the reality dating franchise after offensive past social media posts resurfaced.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming ‘Tell All,’ any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind,” the network said in a statement shared with TheWrap on Wednesday.

In a now-deleted 2014 Facebook post that was shared to Twitter on Monday, Kozhevnikova dropped the N-word in reference to a party in Russia and went on to drop the racial slur several more times. Several more offensive posts were shared by Reddit fans in the “90 Day Fiance” thread.

Instagram posts from her private account that were shared by People, included one of Kozhevnikova in a traditional Indian outfit with the caption, “Got married today! Became a 134th wife!” In another post, she shared a photo of Hugh Grant and lamented that his children were “kinda Asian.”

On Monday, Kozhevnikova wrote on Instagram, “Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too [sic]… the answers are coming.”

Kozhevnikova appeared on “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” with partner Caleb Greenwood. The two connected online as teenagers, but only met in person in December.

The most recent episode of the reality show that featured Kozhevnikova was “Never Have I Ever,” which aired on Monday. The official synopsis was, “Alina reveals something she’s been hiding.”

TMZ first reported the news.