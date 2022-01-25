Jennie Nguyen Dropped From ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Following ‘Offensive’ Posts

Bravo has removed Jennie Nguyen from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo said in a statement on Tuesday. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

More to come…