‘9-1-1’ and ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Set ABC Crossover in March

“9-1-1” star Angela Bassett will appear on the March 20 episode of “Doctor Odyssey,” TheWrap has learned.

The two ABC shows are both Ryan Murphy productions. “Doctor Odyssey,” which stars Joshua Jackson as cruise ship doctor Max Bankman, premiered last September, while Bassett’s “9-1-1” is now in Season 8.

“It’s Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand,” per the Hulu synopsis.

When the first responder series moved from Fox to ABC for Season 7, it kicked off with a multi-episode arc that found Bassett’s LAPD character finally taking a long-delayed honeymoon with husband Bobby (Peter Krause). Naturally, their cruise was interrupted by terrorists and a “Poseidon Adventure”-inspired, ship-flipping disaster that required a dramatic and unapproved air rescue from their L.A. colleagues.

On “Doctor Odyssey,” Jackson’s character took a job as a shipboard physician after a brush with death. Don Johnson plays the ship’s captain, Phillipa Soo is nurse practitioner Avery Morgan and Sean Teale is nurse Tristan Silva.

Both shows return from their winter breaks with new episodes on March 6; trailers for the next episodes tease a serial killer kidnapping on “9-1-1” and a shark attack on “Doctor Odyssey.”

On Thursday, ABC also announced it had picked up a full season for a third “9-1-1” series based in Nashville, which will debut in fall 2025. The series will feature a new cast of characters but has left room open for drop-ins for crews from Los Angeles’ 118 and Austin’s 126 fire stations.

“9-1-1” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by “Doctor Odyssey” at 9 p.m ET with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.