‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Set in Nashville Lands Series Order at ABC

ABC’s next “9-1-1” spinoff will be set in Nashville, the network announced on Thursday. The third series in the first responder franchise has been picked up for a full season for 2025-2026.

20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television will produce the series. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also executive producing.

Raisani previously told TheWrap that he had hoped to launch a spinoff featuring fan favorite couple TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) from “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which just ended its five-season run on Fox. He had also left the door open for a New York-based series that would follow Rob Lowe’s “Lone Star” character Owen Strand to his hometown.

Before the new location was announced, Raisani told TheWrap they’d already ruled out cities already made famous by other procedurals, including Seattle and Chicago.

The franchise, which began on Fox, got a new life when “9-1-1” moved to ABC for Season 7, where the series explored bold storylines such as main character Buck (Oliver Stark) coming out as bisexual and finding a boyfriend.

Raisani confirmed that the series will feature an all-new cast, but said he hoped to welcome back existing characters from “9-1-1″or the now-wrapped “Lone Star.”

“Part of the reason why I wanted them all to be standing at the end of [“Lone Star”] was if, God willing, there is some way to get one of them to L.A. for the 118 or the new city, we could still have Captain Judd [Jim Parrack], or we could have Mateo [Julian Works] or Nancy [Brianna Baker] could visit or whoever. I really would love that,” he told TheWrap in a recent interview.

