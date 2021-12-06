“9-1-1” will go on a months-long hiatus after Monday’s fall finale episode, which takes place on Christmas Eve. But before the 118 says goodbye to viewers for now, they’re going out with a holiday bang of over-the-top emergencies. And TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at one of the wildest that you’ll see during tonight’s hour.

In the preview from Monday’s “9-1-1,” titled “Wrapped in Red,” Buck (Oliver Stark) goes rappelling down an open elevator shaft to help a woman who has fallen down it accidentally.

How did this happen? Well, that’s something Captain Bobby (Peter Krause) would really like to know while Buck and Hen (Aisha Hinds) tend to the injured woman.

“Do you mind explaining how that happened?” Bobby asks a man on the scene.

“We were talking and she got upset and tried to run and then–,” the man says, before Bobby turns to a handy-man type and says, “Which brings us back to what the hell were you doing with this elevator?”

“Fixing it?” the maintenance worker says.

Oh, that doesn’t go over well with the chief.

“No safety cones, no caution tape, no signage,” Bobby lectures. “OK, why don’t you and I find a place where we can have a conversation about proper elevator maintenance and safety protocols. Let’s go!”

Watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s “9-1-1” fall finale via the video above.

Here’s the official description for the episode:

“The members of the 118 are called to series of emergencies around Christmas Eve. Then, Eddie struggles with an emotional Christopher in the all-new ‘Wrapped in Red’ fall finale episode.”

“9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

Guest cast includes Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Megan West as Taylor Kelly, and Cocoa Brown as Carla.

The “9-1-1” Season 5 fall finale airs tonight, Monday, at 8/7c on Fox.