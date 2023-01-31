This week’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” episode sees paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) caught off-guard when her church’s new reverend (and Station 126’s recent rescue) visits her at work.

In an exclusive clip, which you can watch above, Trevor Parks (“Lucifer’s” D.B Woodside) and Tommy exchange some flirty banter, with the latter awkwardly trying to navigate boundaries.

The brief clip depicts Trevor confronting Tommy about why she didn’t stay behind at the church’s sermon to talk to him. Crushing on him but still mourning the loss of her husband Charles from season 2, Tommy tries to offer up excuses as she then changes the subject. “[The sermon] was solid. And solemn, even. But funny! Oh, God, please stop me?” she blurts out.

“And miss what comes next? No ma’am,” Trevor responds.

Tonight’s episode, aptly titled “The New Hot Mess,” finds Captain Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 race to the rescue when a woman is trapped in her mobile house that has been hijacked by her ex. At the same time, he has a run in with former nemesis Sgt. O’Brien and is then questioned by the FBI. The episode also sees Tommy ask Grace (Sierra McClain) for dating advice.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” airs a new episode Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.