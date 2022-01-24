Monday night’s all-new episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star” continues the show’s ice storm storyline, and in a new exclusive clip Rob Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand tries to radio for help… unsuccessfully. The clip also features the show’s guest star Julie Benz, of “Dexter” and “Buffy the Vampire” fame.

In tonight’s episode, titled “Shock & Thaw,” the ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin as Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants; T.K.’s life, meanwhile, hangs in the balance while Grace prepares for the birth of her baby.

Check out the clip in the video player above. The third episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 3 airs Monday night at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” also stars Gina Torres as Tommy Vega; Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand; Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder; Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder; Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani; Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland; Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes; Julian Works as Mateo Chavez; Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian. Billy Burke and Julie Benz serve as guest stars this season.