Paul is on the cusp of a medical emergency in a new clip from tonight’s all-new episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Titled “The Bird,” the ninth episode of Season 3 finds the members of the 126 springing into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. At the same time, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet and Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’ passing.

In this exclusive clip, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) wakes up from a nightmare only to find Marjan (Natacha Karam) concerned for his well-being. “It’s just dreams,” Paul assures her. “Dreams that have you hyperventilating and waking up drenched in sweat,” Marjan responds, as she then discovers his heartbeat is dangerously erratic.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” airs Mondays at 8pm ET on Fox. 9-1-1: Lone Star” also stars Gina Torres as Tommy Vega; Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand; Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder; Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder; Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani; Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland; Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes; Julian Works as Mateo Chavez; Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian. Billy Burke and Julie Benz serve as guest stars.