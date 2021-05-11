FINDING DORY - “The Wonderful World of Disney: Finding Dory” – Monday, May 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - When Dory, the forgetful blue tang (Ellen DeGeneres), suddenly remembers she has a family who may be looking for her, she, Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence) take off on a life-changing quest to find them … with help from Hank, a cantankerous octopus; Bailey, a beluga whale who’s convinced his biological sonar skills are on the fritz; and Destiny, a nearsighted whale shark! (Disney/Pixar) DORY

Ratings: ABC Sinks to the Bottom of the Big 4 Nets With ‘Finding Dory’

by | May 11, 2021 @ 8:50 AM
“The Good Doctor” does better, but not good enough

Fox finished first outright for another Monday primetime period thanks to its “9-1-1” shows. ABC didn’t put up much of a fight this week, airing the 2016 movie “Finding Dory” from 8 to 10 p.m.

NBC and CBS tied for second in the key demo’s ratings last night, with “The Voice” channel coming out ahead in total viewers. (“Debris” did absolutely nothing to help.)

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

