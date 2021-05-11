Ratings: ABC Sinks to the Bottom of the Big 4 Nets With ‘Finding Dory’

“The Good Doctor” does better, but not good enough

NBC and CBS tied for second in the key demo’s ratings last night, with “The Voice” channel coming out ahead in total viewers. (“Debris” did absolutely nothing to help.)

Fox finished first outright for another Monday primetime period thanks to its “9-1-1” shows. ABC didn’t put up much of a fight this week, airing the 2016 movie “Finding Dory” from 8 to 10 p.m.

ABC finished alone in fourth place this time around. Last week, the Disney-owned broadcast network aired Pixar film “The Incredibles 2.” So yeah, it’s that time of the spring.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” drew a 0.8/6 and 5.5 million total viewers. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” landed a 0.7/5 and 4.7 million total viewers.

NBC and CBS tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5. NBC had a 4 share, CBS got a 3. NBC was second in total viewers with 4.7 million, CBS was third with 4.4 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6/4 and 5.8 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” had a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million total viewers.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 posted a 0.6/5 and 5 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.5/4 and 4.8 million total viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.4/3 and 3.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Bull” got a 0.5/3 and 4.8 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.5 million. “Finding Dory” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million total viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 got a 0.5/4 and 3.7 million total viewers.

The Spanish-language broadcast networks, Univision and Telemundo, tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 977,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in total viewers with 318,000. Following a rerun, “Black Lightning” at 9 managed a 0.1/0 and 312,000 total viewers.