Ratings: First ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Women’s Championship Flops on Mother’s Day

by | May 10, 2021 @ 9:48 AM
Viewers go for “American Idol,” “60 Minutes” and “The Equalizer” instead

We sure hope Mom had control of the remote on Sunday, when ABC and CBS split Mother’s Day wins, per Nielsen. NBC, which aired the first-ever “American Ninja Warrior” Women’s Championship, was a non-factor on the night.

In the inaugural “American Ninja Warrior” Women’s Championship, 12 female competitors battled across two daunting courses. The Top 4 finishers advanced to race head-to-head on the Power Tower, with winner Meagan Martin taking home $50,000 and becoming the first ever “American Ninja Warrior” Women’s Champion.

