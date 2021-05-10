Ratings: First ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Women’s Championship Flops on Mother’s Day

Viewers go for “American Idol,” “60 Minutes” and “The Equalizer” instead

In the inaugural “American Ninja Warrior” Women’s Championship, 12 female competitors battled across two daunting courses. The Top 4 finishers advanced to race head-to-head on the Power Tower, with winner Meagan Martin taking home $50,000 and becoming the first ever “American Ninja Warrior” Women’s Champion.

We sure hope Mom had control of the remote on Sunday, when ABC and CBS split Mother’s Day wins, per Nielsen. NBC, which aired the first-ever “American Ninja Warrior” Women’s Championship, was a non-factor on the night.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.6/5 and 4.3 million total viewers. “American Idol” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8/5 and 5 million total viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” received a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and first in viewers with 6.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” drew a 0.5/4 and 7.2 million total viewers. “The Equalizer” at 8 landed a 0.6/5 and 6.9 million total viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.5/4 and 5.5 million total viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 got a 0.5/4 and 4.9 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.6 million, Fox was fifth with 919,000.

For NBC, the “American Ninja Warrior” tournament from 7 to 9 averaged a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million total viewers. At 9, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.3 million total viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million total viewers.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 had a 0.2/2 and 659,000 total viewers. At 8, “The Simpsons” had a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million total viewers. “The Great North” at 8:30 received a 0.3/2 and 815,000 total viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 drew a 0.5/3 and 1.1 million total viewers. “Family Guy” at 9:30 posted a 0.5/3 and 1.3 million total viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 679,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 461,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 502,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” got a 0.1/1 and 385,000 total viewers.