‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Get ready for new wild disasters in an all-new location, “9-1-1” is headed to Tennessee in the latest entry in the TV franchise, “9-1-1: Nashville.” Like the flagship series, “9-1-1: Nashville” promises to follow first responders into the thick of the action for another unpredictable high-stakes procedural.

The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey with Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and showrunner Rashad Raisani writing and executive producing and O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and “9-1-1” star Angela Bassett also executive producing.

When does “9-1-1: Nashville” premiere?

“9-1-1: Nashville” has a release date set for Thursday, Oct. 9, when it will debut with a tornado-centric pilot.

When do new episodes come out?

New “9-1-1: Nashville” episodes debut Thursdays on ABC from 9:01-10:01 p.m. ET/PT.

Is “9-1-1: Nashville” streaming?

Yes! As with most ABC shows, new episodes of “9-1-1: Nashville” will be streaming on Hulu the day after their broadcast premiere, which means you’ll be able to stream them on Fridays.

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 1 Episode Guide

ABC has revealed episode details for the first three episodes, and we’ll keep you updated as new episode details are revealed.

S1 E1: “Pilot” – Oct. 9, 2025 When a powerful tornado tears through Nashville and endangers a country music festival, Captain Don Hart leads fire station 113 on a harrowing rescue mission. Meanwhile, the Hart family contends with the fallout when a long-held secret is revealed.

S1 E2: “Hell and High Water” – Oct. 16, 2025 A tornado’s path leads the Station 113 team to an intense rescue at a water tower. Ryan and his wife reach a turning point, while Dixie has an assignment for Blue. Cammie coaches a distressed teenager through her mother’s childbirth.

S1 E3: “Forces of Nature” – Oct. 23, 2025 Amidst multiple crises, Ryan steps up to lead Station 113. The team responds to a dangerous call of a child trapped in a trailer hanging off a historic Nashville bridge. Meanwhile, Blythe pays a long-overdue visit to Dixie.



Watch the “9-1-1: Nashville” trailer below: